According to the Russian union, ‘several people’ tested positive for the virus on arrival in the Netherlands. Olga Fatkolina, Angelina Golikova and Natalia Voronina are among the selection of their countries for the European Championship distances. As a precautionary measure, the Russians had already decided to keep top sprinters Pavel Kulizhnikov, Ruslan Murashov and Artem Arefyev at home, so as not to take any risks with a view to the Olympic Games in Beijing.