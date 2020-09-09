Author: Roshan Kumar Jha

In the midst of the Corona crisis, wherever sporting activities have started or are about to begin, there are no auspicious signs. It is becoming difficult for the players as well as the organizers to prepare themselves in this environment. While players are shying away from getting on the field due to fear of Corona, it is proving extremely challenging for the organizers to keep the players mentally strong in a safe environment.

With the announcement of a new IPL date, there were speculations that many big players could withdraw from the league due to Corona. Some foreign players withdrew their names and confirmed this speculation. Amidst all this, players started reaching UAE to participate in the league. When it seemed that all was well and the players were about to start their preparations, Suresh Raina, one of the most successful players of the IPL, was shocked by withdrawing his name from the league. After the departure of Raina Harbhajan Singh, it seemed that everything was not going well. Both these players gave personal reasons behind their withdrawal from the league.

One similarity between Raina and Bhajji is that both were members of Chennai Superikings. 13 members including two players were found to be Corona positive at the Chennai camp. In such a situation, even if someone explains the reason behind his exit from the league, but the hint is only towards the fear of Corona. Raina returned to Dubai, Harbhajan had not even gone there. Harbhajan was in India and he told that he wants to spend time with his family in this difficult time, along with personal reasons behind his exit from the league. Bhajji’s preference for family over the league can be called a big decision in this hour of crisis. This is because in the current environment, it is proving to be a big challenge for the players to keep themselves away from the family for a long time. The latest example of this is England wicketkeeper batsman Jose Butler. Butler moved out of that atmosphere and returned to the family after playing a winning innings in a T20 match against Australia on Sunday night. Butler had been away from the family for almost two months and was finally patient. Jofra Archer of England has done so in the past.

Talking about the organizers at the same time, their problem is not less. India is scheduled to visit Australia later this year. As per the schedule, the Indian team would play the first match in Perth on the tour. However, the provincial government of Western Australia refused to relax the Quarantine rules. So now the organizers may have to match in Adelaide or Brisbane. Not only this, given the way the Corona cases are increasing in Victoria, even the third Test match may not have to be done at the Adelaide Oval. This means that all three Test matches played on the tour can be held on the same ground.

In the midst of all this, Corona has also brought opportunities for some players. With the Giants withdrawing from the match, the youngsters are getting a chance to prove themselves. The Czech Republic have selected a new team for their next match of the Nations League football tournament, of which only two of the 23 players involved have experience playing for the national team. This is because two members of the Czech Republic’s team staff were found to be Corona positive. After this, only 23 players playing in the domestic league were given a place in this team. It can be said that Corona has come as an opportunity for these youth.