TUI Cruises gives the all-clear. A second series of tests showed that there were no corona infected people on board. It was a false positive.

The Cruise ship “Mein Schiff 6” put in on Tuesday morning Piraeus on.

put in on Tuesday morning on. Previously there were several positive Corona* Cases reported. The affected crew members were immediately isolated on the ship. (see first report)

Update from September 30th, 9:09 a.m .: All clear for that Cruise ship “Mein Schiff 6”: The alleged corona infections among the crew members of the steamer have turned out to be false alarm exposed. After the alarm, three series of tests were carried out, which were negative, said the responsible shipping company TUI Cruises on Tuesday evening. In the morning the ship was in the greek port of piraeus arrived.

“After a false positive when a laboratory on land reported twelve positive test results to crew members, three further tests, including two PCR tests and one antigen test, confirmed that there are no cases of Covid-19 on board Mein Schiff 6, ”explained TUI Cruises. The planned cruise program will continue on Wednesday with shore excursions in Piraeus. Previously, during routine tests twelve of 666 crew members tested positive.

First report from September 29, 11:39 a.m .:

Munich – On the Cruise ship “Mein Schiff 6”that took place on Tuesday morning at the port of Piraeus created twelve positive on Monday Corona*-Tests reported. The twelve affected crew members were then isolated from the rest of the crew and retested.

As the image now from the Greek health authority “Eody“Learned, there is the all-clear. Subsequent tests on members, none of whom had shown symptoms, were negative. A total of 150 of the 666 employees were tested. There are also 922 passengers on board the cruise ship.

“Mein Schiff 6” with positive Corona cases off Greece: All occupants should be tested

Dem Greek state television According to all other crew members and passengers are now to be tested. Everyone would have to stay on board until further notice. “TUI Cruises“Contradicted in a statement that the” Mein Schiff 6 “on the Aegean island Milos would have applied. She would only have stopped in front of the island “to give tourists a view of the Greek islands.”

On Monday, the group also announced that the cruise should be continued as soon as possible. “We have prepared ourselves very carefully on land and on board for the resumption of cruises in these extraordinary times and coordinated all processes with the responsible authorities. In addition to prevention before and during the trip, extensive hygiene measures and distance rules on board, Tui Cruises also has defined processes in the event of a positive outcome Covid-19 *-If on board, they will take effect now. “

“Mein Schiff 6” with positive Corona cases off Greece: ports have been closed since March

Greece opened its ports in March due to the Corona pandemic * closed to cruise ships. n-tv According to the “Mein Schiff 6” is the first cruise ship that was allowed to anchor again. The past few months have been a tremendous game for the industry, as it has long been unclear when the big ones Passenger ships could go on. So now the little shock on the “Mein Schiff 6”.

In March, the ship "Grand Princess " for a stir. That was where the new Virus* spread quickly, one passenger even died. Thousands more people were stuck on board for days.