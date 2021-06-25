OfMoritz Bletzinger shut down

The Delta variant in Germany is causing great concern. Medical director Susanne Johna also fears that the necessary things will be forgotten in the Bundestag election campaign.

Munich – The Delta variant is on the advance in Germany. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn and RKI boss Lothar Wieler are already warning of the development. The vaccination rate has to be high, the corona numbers remain low. The mutant is more infectious and could soon have fought for virus sovereignty in Germany.

Delta variant in Germany: “There will be dominance before autumn”

“The dominance of the delta variant will be there before autumn. It won’t take that long, ”predicts Susanne Johna, head of doctors at the Marburger Bund, in an interview ntv. But that’s not their only fear.

“In autumn, however, there is also the seasonal increase. People are returning from their summer vacation and the vacation is over, “warns Johna,” we experienced the past year and reacted too late. “

Coronavirus: the head of the doctor worries about the election campaign – is the federal election hiding too much?

“That shouldn’t happen again. I’m a little worried here that the focus is too much on the election campaign and not on preparing for autumn. I can only appeal, especially schools, to be upgraded, ”says the doctor’s chief, calling on politicians to responsibility.

“Many people have the feeling that it is over now,” but it is also aimed at all citizens: “Unfortunately, it is not.”

Keep the vaccination speed high: the head of the doctor calls for a better information campaign

To protect against the delta variant, it is now particularly important to carry out the vaccinations quickly. However, there are currently increasing signs that the population’s willingness to vaccinate is falling again. Rostock’s Mayor Claus Ruhe Madsen also notices this, who calls for an “uncomfortable” everyday life for those who have not been vaccinated.

Susanne Johna wants to keep motivation high, especially through information. “You will certainly not be able to convince everyone,” she fears, but there is a possibility of doing better than before.