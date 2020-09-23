Mask utility and government guidelines A few months ago, a letter was sent by the Central Government to all the states of the country to inform them that they should stop the use of KN-95 masks in their state as soon as possible and in place of cotton cloth. Promote mask. In this letter sent to the state government by the central government, the reason for insisting on wearing masks made of cotton cloth was also explained in detail.

This is the big question Now the question arises whether Homemade mask or ready-made mask made of cotton can be reused only by washing with detergent or there is a need to adopt more methods to sanitize it.

The right way to wash the mask -The advantage of a mask made of cotton cloth is that you can use it again and again. It is just important that you take full care of its cleanliness. For this, wash the mask once after using it. -Use warm water and surf or soap to wash the mask. After that dry the mask in bright sunlight. So that if some harmful germs or viruses have survived from the use of hot water, then they end up in sunlight.

How long dry mask – Health experts say that if the sunlight is good and strong, then in this situation you should put your mask for 4 to 5 hours to dry in the sun. Keep in mind that there is no dust and dust flying around. Also, no corona infected person should come near your washed clothes.

What to do when it is not sunny? – If it is not possible for you to dry your mask for 4-5 hours in the sun, then after washing your mask, soak it in Dettol water for 10 minutes. -Then squeeze it with light hands and hang it to dry. When this mask dries completely, you iron it before using it. The heat of iron will disinfect your mask. You iron your mask thoroughly for 4 to 5 minutes.

Do not wash with other clothes – Keep in mind that you do not have to wash your face mask with your other clothes. Rather you wash it separately. So that the mask can be thoroughly cleaned. Also, if virus droplets have come in it, they should not spread in your other clothes.

So the change needed In the early times of the Corona virus, N-95 was being described by the government as the most suitable. This was because by that time attempts were being made to get all the necessary information regarding the corona virus. Health experts were also not in a position to say anything with certainty at that time.

Why not wear N-95 masks? After this, it was said by the experts that the N-95 mask has a respirator, which is not able to completely stop the corona virus. Whereas, face masks made with several layers of cotton cloth are more useful in its place. This is why this health related information was circulated by the government. Health Ministry said, do these two things in the post corona period, recovery will be faster Choose your choice from these 8 and be free from the danger of corona Variolation Technique: without vaccine, these three countries put a check on corona infection

You will note that the Government of India has advised not to wear N-95 masks in the past. In such a situation, the question now arises that if you are wearing a mask made of cotton cloth, which you can use again and again, is it completely clean after washing with detergent?