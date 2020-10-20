The board of the Society for Virology around star virologist Christian Drosten has issued a statement on the current corona situation and issued a warning.

Heidelberg – In Germany and in many European countries the number of New infections with the Coronavirus strong again. There is also an increase Hospitalization and an increase in infections older people ascertain. Reason enough for that Society for Virology a opinion give up and warn the population urgently.

Corona: Society for Virology speaks in a statement of “explosive infection dynamics”

Probably the most famous German virologist, Christian Drosten, and his colleagues from the Society for Virology have your Opinion on their Website released. In it they explain: “Because of the explosive infection dynamics, which we find in all hotspots across Europe, it is to be feared that above a certain threshold, even in previously uncritical regions, the control about the infection process get lost. “

If this is exceeded Threshold be the Tracking single outbreaks and strict ones Isolation measures no longer feasible. A spread of the Coronavirus * in all parts of the population, including the risk groupsthat can then no longer be prevented, warn the experts. “It is expected that this will be a rapid one overload that would lead health systems, ”they continue. Because of the Lack of intensive care workers could this in Germany already by far less than 20,000 new infections per day be the case, warn the virologists. “This doesn’t just cover the treatment of Covid-19 patientsbut all medical care suffer, ”the statement said.

Coronavirus: contamination of the population would be “humanitarian and economic catastrophe”

They also explain the Virologiststhat they are the strategy one natural contamination larger parts of the population with the aim of Herd immunity decided reject. They note with concern that voices in favor of such strategies are rising again. The experts state that they are the enormous burden the population by the applicable Corona measures understand and acknowledge.

The Damagecaused by an uncontrolled Contamination would arise, however, would exceed the burdens many times over. In the statement there is a “humanitarian and economic disaster” the speech. “An uncontrolled infection would become one escalating increase in fatalities lead, since even with strict isolation of the retirees there are still more risk groups there are far too numerous, too heterogeneous and in some cases also undetected to be actively screened, ”explain the virologists.

Corona: striving for herd immunity without vaccination “unethical and high-risk”

In addition, it is not yet known how long one by one Corona infection * acquired Immunity* persists. “It is becoming increasingly clear that the less symptomatic infections, such as those prevalent in younger people, do not confer stable immunity,” warn Drosten and colleagues. The board of the Society for Virology keep striving for Herd immunity without vaccination therefore for “unethical as well as medically, socially and thus also economically high risk.“

Finally, the experts explain in their opinion, they would definitely respect deviant attitudes. Controversial discourses are an essential feature of both science as well as the democracy, explain it. Nevertheless, the board of the Society for Virology it is advisable to summarize his assessment and that Attitude of the majority the virological and medical in Germany, Austria and the Switzerland to represent active members.