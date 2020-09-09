An epidemiologist warns of many kids contaminated with the coronavirus as a result of begin of colleges. That is additionally very dangerous for controlling the corona pandemic in Germany.

Coronavirus pandemic : Within the Corona disaster in Germany additionally begins in Bavaria (September eighth) and Baden-Württemberg (September 14th) the faculty once more.

: Within the additionally begins in (September eighth) and (September 14th) the once more. An epidemiologist warns of many with that Coronavirus contaminated Faculty kids inside a short while.

contaminated inside a short while. That makes the overview of and management of the Corona pandemic in Germany and the person federal states harder.

Munich – that Coronavirus and the ensuing Covid-19 lung illness: Additionally for Faculty begin in Bavaria on September 8 and in Baden-Württemberg as of September 14th these phrases are ubiquitous.

So go in all federal states kids after this Corona lockdown once more to faculty, albeit in several kinds and design of the teachings – together with guidelines to face masks.

Faculty begin within the corona pandemic: In Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, kids are going again to highschool

An epidemiologist has to open up the faculties In two of probably the most populous federal states, a relatively excessive variety of infections with the Pathogen SARS-CoV-2 at Youngsters prophesies.

“This may in future more and more have an effect on very younger individuals who have beforehand been intensively protected and saved out of the an infection course of,” defined Prof. Dr. Ralf Reintjes from the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences the information portal FOCUS Online: “You at the moment are more and more uncovered. The typical age will subsequently go down considerably. “

The typical age of the contaminated is supposed. Based on the report, this final fell from a median of 52 years (April) to 36 years. Based on Reintjes, there are consequential results that management the Corona pandemic in Germany and additional complicate the overview of those.

Faculty and Corona: Professional fears many infections in kids with the corona virus

“The extra the virus spreads amongst younger folks, the stronger and extra various it spreads in society,” continued the college professor: “The less signs contaminated folks present, the much less overview we’ve of who is basically contaminated.” The supposed penalties: Measures would change into much less focused, assessments harder.

After a Corona summit had Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the nations lately reiterated that the fixed opening of the faculties and making certain the Classes for kids will probably be a prime precedence within the coming months. The hazard of a Coronavirus an infection this doesn’t alleviate. (pm)