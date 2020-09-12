Highlights: Wife of elder officer made serious allegations in UP’s Ghaziabad

Tweeted and wrote – Husband caught in objectionable situation with the girl

Officer still posted in Moradabad, married 28 years ago

Woman has sought help by tagging PMO and CM in tweet

Ghaziabad

His wife has made serious allegations against a senior officer in UP. The officer posted in Moradabad district told his wife that he had developed a corona and was on home isolation. According to the wife’s allegations, when she suddenly arrived at her house in Ghaziabad, the husband was caught in a objectionable position with a young woman. Now he has appealed for help by tweeting PMO, CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor and DGP of UP against her husband.

‘I caught my husband with a girl’

The police station of Ghaziabad is the home of the accused officer at Rajnagar in Kavi Nagar area. The posted officer in Moradabad is caught by his wife along with another young woman at her home, celebrating the rituals. The officer’s wife tweeted on Monday, writing, “I have caught my husband red-handed with a young woman at his home in an objectionable state.” In this tweet, PMO, CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and UP’s DGP have been tagged.

Help sought from PMO and CM by tweeting

It is being told that a video related to the incident has also surfaced. In this, the accused officer is not seen, but the government driver is seen scolding his wife. There has been no response from the police on this whole matter. No written complaint has also been given to the police at the local police station.

Married 28 years ago

It is being told that the officer was married 28 years ago. The family lives in Noida. They also have a 25-year-old daughter and a 20-year-old son. According to allegations, officers used to come to their Ghaziabad residence with different girls. If her inking wife got it from somewhere, she wanted to catch them red handed.

The officer told his wife not to come home, because of Corona, he was told to stay in home isolation. Meanwhile, his wife was informed by neighbors at Ghaziabad residence that her husband had reached the spot in a government car. After this, when she reached home with her son, the whole matter came to know. It is being told that the woman with whom the officer was caught is from Gujarat. His father is also said to be a retired IES officer, while his brother is a PCS officer.