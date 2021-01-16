To stop the rapid spread of the corona virus, several Union politicians are considering nationwide night curfews. SPD politician Lauterbach wants a “really hard lockdown”. But there are also calls for other signals.

A tightened lockdown is still being discussed in Germany, but this is already a reality in other countries in Europe. However, one country is also loosening its measures again. See the overview here.

KShortly before deliberations on possible further tightening of the lockdown due to the corona pandemic, the federal and state governments are wrestling about how to proceed. Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther called for not just talking about new restrictions. “We also have to describe what that means in the months of February, March, April, when certain incidence values ​​are fallen below, which areas we can then open again permanently,” said the CDU politician on the Phoenix broadcaster. With the corona vaccinations that have started, vaccines can be used more easily in the future.

As the manufacturer Biontech’s updated recommendations for action show, its preparation can now be transported as a finished dose in the syringe for up to six hours at 2 to 8 degrees. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) spoke of good news, especially for those in need of care who are waiting at home for a vaccination. The countries could now organize more flexibly. “The fact that finished vaccination doses in syringes can in future be prepared for transport in the vaccination centers is a very practical help in fighting the pandemic,” said Spahn.

also read

So far, it has been recommended not to transport the diluted vaccine between facilities – i.e. between the vaccination centers in countries where the preparation is stored at minus 70 degrees and vaccination missions in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. Six instead of five vaccine doses can now be drawn from one ampoule. The vaccine from Biontech and its US partner Pfizer was the first to be approved in the EU at the end of 2020, and the preparation from the US manufacturer Moderna is now also being used in Germany.

“Exertion until summer”

With a view to containing the corona virus, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers are planning to hold their consultations next Tuesday – the background is still high numbers of infections and deaths and concerns about a new, probably more contagious virus variant. Günther said that of course one had to deal with the mutation and whether the measures were sufficient.

However, it was found that the restrictions that had just been tightened had an effect. “The number of infections is going down in many countries.” In Schleswig-Holstein, for example, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days is now a good 85. This is still far from 50 – this seven-day incidence is the aim nationwide. But there is still a little time until the end of the month, said Günther.

also read

Chancellery chief Helge Braun (CDU) considers an “effort” to be necessary until the summer. The number of infections would have to be reduced, especially the next three to four months would be difficult, he said on Friday evening at the digital CDU party conference. In summer everything will work out very well. Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) spoke of three difficult months and told the news portal t-Online: “Hopefully the better weather and additional vaccines will help us from Easter.”

Lauterbach: “Really tough lockdown”

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach called for a “really hard lockdown”. Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) pleaded for a comprehensive expansion of the measures. “Better to be right now – instead of an endless loop into the summer,” he told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. Saar Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday): “More vaccinations alone will not prevent another lockdown.”

also read

Brinkhaus and Hans were open to considering night exit restrictions. “Everything has to be put on the table,” said Brinkhaus on WDR. Hans said: “This applies to the subject of curfew, but also to the discussion about working in the home office.” SPD parliamentary group vice-president Bärbel Bas suggested a home office obligation in the editorial network in Germany, but this also had to be enforced.

The health authorities reported 18,678 new infections and 980 new deaths within one day, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Saturday. Nationwide, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days is now 139. However, there are still significant differences among the federal states. Thuringia has the highest number of cases with 268, Bremen has the lowest value with 80.