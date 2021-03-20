fromFelicitas Bogner shut down

After a corona outbreak in a daycare center in Schrozberg, the incidence in the Baden-Württemberg municipality continues to rise and reaches an astronomical value of over 1200.

Schrozberg – The significant increase in the corona incidence in Schrozberg (Schwäbisch Hall district) continues unabated. The 7-day incidence after the daycare outbreak is now 1237.3 (March 18). So far, 72 new infections have been detected in the city of just 5,800 inhabitants, as the district announced.

Since the daycare outbreak *, Schrozberg has been one of the most coronavirus-contaminated places in all of Germany. In the now completely closed kindergarten, several employees were infected, as the administration announced. The British corona mutation B.1.1.7 is spreading rapidly. As a reaction to the terrifying number of infections, from next Saturday (March 20) there will be a mask requirement and a curfew in the entire city of Schrozberg.

“We have to do everything we can to reduce the number of infections. The protection of the population has top priority, so we have to tighten the contact restrictions again and release the curfew during the day, ”said District Administrator Gerhard Bauer in a press release. The community in the district of Schwäbisch-Hall (Baden-Württemberg) is not alone with exploding incidences. For example, Blaufelden currently has a 7-day incidence * of 700, according to the Schwäbisch Hall district website.

Schrozberg in the Schwäbisch Hall district is a corona hotspot with an incidence of over a thousand.

The infection process in the district is diffuse. The entire district of Schwäbisch-Hall has a 7-day incidence of 292.7 (as of March 18). A curfew will go into effect this Saturday (March 20th) for the period from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Leaving one’s own home is only permitted during the day for a valid reason. These occasions include, for example, visits to the doctor, shopping, commuting to work, taking care of pets or exercise in the fresh air. Hairdressers, bookstores and hardware stores can still be visited under the hygiene regulations.

According to the authorities, it is still possible to pass through the district of Schwäbisch Hall. And it goes on to say: “The general decree was amended again today (March 19). Purely friendly and neighborly visits in the district and from other districts as well as trips for this purpose to other districts and in the district of Schwäbisch Hall are no longer possible. “

The general decree for the district of Schwäbisch Hall is limited to March 29, 2021, according to the district website. As soon as the 7-day incidence in the district falls below a value of 200 on three consecutive days, the general ruling is deemed to be revoked. (feb) Merkur.de and tz.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA

