The corona virus epidemic in India has passed its peak and is now downhill. This is what a committee of scientists formed by the government believes. According to the panel, the corona epidemic is likely to end by February 2021. According to him, there will be no more than 10.6 million cases of Corona in India, ie 16 million. At present, Corona has more than 7.5 million cases in India. The committee from The Indian Express said that measures being taken to prevent virus should be continued. The committee has used computer models to map the epidemic stance.

Learn more than 25 lakhs if lockdown does not happen

Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government This committee was formed by Vijayaraghavan. IIT Hyderabad is headed by Professor M. Vidyasagar. According to the committee, if India had not imposed a lockdown in March, more than 25 lakh people would have died across the country. Till date, 1.14 lakh patients have died due to this epidemic.

NITI Aayog member and Chief of the Kovid Expert Panel Dr VK Paul told news agency PTI, “In the last three weeks new cases, the number of deaths has come down but we are expecting a second wave of corona infection in India in the winter season Can not deny. “

Corona virus has not changed in the country

Recovery rate across 88%

There have been 61,871 new cases of corona in the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases is 74,94,551. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, there have been 1,033 deaths due to corona virus in the last 24 hours. After which the total number of deaths has increased to 1,14,031. The recovery rate in the country has increased to 88.03 percent, while the death rate is 1.53 percent. The number of daily corona cases in India has now come down from the US.

Good news on Corona, Russian vaccine trial approved in India

Decline in active cases

There are currently 7,83,311 active cases in the country with 11,776 cases reported as against Saturday. 72,614 patients recovered from the disease in one day, after which the total number of recoveries has increased to 65,97,210. Maharashtra still remains the most affected state by coronaviruses. So far, 15,86,321 cases have been registered and 41,965 patients have lost their lives due to this disease.