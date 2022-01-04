Corona epidemic THL considers the absence load caused by exposure quarantine to be significant and the reduction of quarantine periods is also being considered

According to the Hus infection chief physician, the quarantine call is now coming so late that it will no longer serve its job in preventing the spread of the disease. When there is no time to write regulations, the payment of the communicable disease daily allowance also drags on.

Coronavirus self-transformation is now spreading so fast that the quarantine system is not keeping pace and the absence of workers is straining many sectors.

Finland is now discussing how to ensure the adequacy of the workforce in the new disease situation, especially in critical sectors. How corona activities and related systems should possibly be modified so that omikron does not overthrow society’s functions.

Among other things, quarantine times is currently being discussed at the Department of Health and Welfare (THL), but it is not yet clear what will be done to them, says the leading expert Saara Salmenlinna From THL.

“There’s definitely a need for discussion,” he says.

Salmenlinna does not have statistics or estimates of the current burden of absence on Korona. However, he said it could be considered significant.

Helsinki and the Chief Infectious Diseases Physician of Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Asko Järvinen points out that quarantine measures are not currently effective in controlling the epidemic, as testing and tracing in the metropolitan area are severely congested. Omikron is now spreading so fast that the health authorities do not have time to act in time to prevent further infections.

“Now that [virallisen karanteenin] the call does not come immediately or the contact may only come after the official quarantine period, when it does not prevent infections, but is for compensation, ”says Järvinen.

“The whole quarantine is done in the aftermath. It can be said that it is not so much a quarantine, but rather a quarantine. People themselves should be able to quarantine themselves and contact their own contacts as soon as respiratory symptoms occur so that the chains of infection can be broken. ”

“Common and resource-intensive guidelines and common operating models would be needed,” Järvinen continues.

Many in sectors that are critical to society, there are concerns about the adequacy of the workforce to run operations.

Absences are shown, for example in metropolitan public transport. For example, Nobina, which operates a bus service, has had to cancel 100-200 flights a day this week. Valio also now has somewhat more sick leave, but it is more challenging home stays of exposed people.

Saman with the problem being wrestled around the world.

For example France facilitated quarantine practices to reduce the pressure on society from the epidemic. There, the isolation of fully vaccinated individuals who tested positive for the corona test was shortened from ten days to a week. Fully vaccinated individuals who have a positive test result from a person close to them will not need to be quarantined in the future, but should take precautions and be tested regularly.

The U.S. Disease Authority, the CDC, last week reduced the duration of quarantine to five days. Director of THL Mika Salminen estimates on Friday that the same reflection is also ahead in Finland.

In Finland infected with coronavirus is prescribed for ten days of isolation. Ten days of voluntary quarantine is also recommended for the exposed, which can be shortened by negative test results.

Expert doctor of the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK Auli Rytivaara said Tuesday To the evening newspaperthat quarantine and isolation periods in Finland should be reduced to five days on a case-by-case basis, as in the United States.

Rytivaara also proposes that the workload of infectious disease doctors be lifted for all doctors to have the right to issue isolation and quarantine decisions. Now they can only be done by doctors responsible for infectious diseases.

Husin According to Asko Järvinen, shortening the isolation and quarantine times could be possible, as it is known that the majority of further infections occur in the early stages of the disease.

It is known that about 40 percent of follow-on infections occur before the onset of symptoms in an infected person. 70% of infections occur within a few days before the onset of symptoms and a few days after the onset of symptoms.

The exact behavior of Omikron is not yet known.

“But the same is probably true of omicron, that the majority of infections occur pretty quickly after exposure. So one may ask if it would be worth it [karanteeni- ja eristysaikaa] shortens, ”says Järvinen.

Järvinen points out that even after reduced quarantine and isolation periods, people should still take precautions to prevent infections.

“If people are careful about the rest of the time, avoid contact and wear a respirator outside the home, it will probably [eristys- ja karanteeniaika] could be shorter. Seven days or maybe only five, ”Järvinen ponders.

“The purpose of shortening is the total benefit of society. We need to weigh the risks. We see in hospitals that there is a shortage of nursing staff and doctors. The same can be seen in many other socially important jobs where people have to be in the workplace. ”

Järvisen considers that, in the event of a rapidly advancing disease, the conditions for, for example, the communicable disease daily allowance should also be reconsidered.

“How long can you be away from work without certificates and how sick pay would work. Is it still necessary to use the daily subsistence allowance in the same way, which always requires its action and decision. It is not always time to do that at the moment, ”says Järvinen.

The burden of disease is also reflected in Kela, from which significantly more infectious disease benefits have been applied for in December than before Christmas. Kela’s benefits manager Milla Kaitolan according to the trend is upward.

“In early December, there have been about 500 to 600 applications a day. From around the Christmas holidays to this day, the number is 800 to 900 applications per day. There are now more applications per day than we have time to process, ”says Kaitola.

Kela aims to respond to this by increasing the number of people handling infectious disease allowances.

The communicable disease daily allowance may be paid on the grounds that the person has been quarantined or isolated by a doctor responsible for infectious diseases in the municipality or hospital district.

The communicable sickness allowance is a full loss-of-earnings allowance, meaning it reimburses the entire salary for the time the employee has to be away from work. Without a doctor’s paper, however, money won’t drop.

Thus, congestion in testing, tracing and infectious diseases can lead to those who have been exposed and, for example, left in voluntary quarantine without a doctor’s paper, being left without compensation unless the employer accepts it.

“Based on the contacts, I know that the work of infectious diseases doctors is congested in large municipalities in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Isolation and quarantine regulations can be delayed by up to two weeks, ”says Kaitola.