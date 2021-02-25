Corona epidemic The Minister of Education promises: After March, the government will commit not to impose restrictions on young people

OAJ: “We believe in the positions of the health authorities. On the other hand, it is clear that not all the objectives of the curriculum will be achieved, as three weeks is a rather long period. Also, not all students may be contacted during distance learning. ”

Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left) promises that after March the government will commit more restrictions to adults rather than young people.

The government said on Thursday that almost everywhere in Finland, upper secondary schools and secondary schools will be directed to switch to distance education for three weeks from 8 March.

“After the closure, the government commits not to imposing restrictions on young people, but to target adults more,” Saramo tells HS.

According to Saramo, for example, the organization of student transcripts is ensured as normally as possible. The Department of Health and Welfare, THL, has also issued guidelines for writing.

Recently, there has been concern in Finland that corona restrictions have hit young and young adults particularly hard.

Read more: The situation of young people in the middle of the corona is “much wilder” than others, says the expert – restrictions can have consequences that many will not think about

For distance learning transition to areas in the spread and acceleration of the corona epidemic. There are now nine areas of acceleration and seven of the worst, ie spreading, areas. This means that almost all countries, with the exception of Central Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, North Savo, South Savo and North Karelia, are moving to distance learning.

Primary schools, ie grades 1–6 of primary school, remain in contact teaching.

In southern Finland, there is time to be in contact teaching for a week after the ski holiday and before switching to distance learning.

Before and after distance learning, ie from Monday 29 March, pupils and students should be given as much contact teaching as possible. “It is important that all students are connected,” Saramo emphasizes.

Education chairman of the trade union OAJ Olli Luukkainen according to him, the transition to distance education was predictable due to the worsening of the disease situation, but the announcement of it now came earlier than expected.

“We believe in the positions of health authorities. On the other hand, it is clear that not all the objectives of the curriculum will be achieved, as three weeks is a rather long period. Not all students can necessarily be contacted during distance learning, ”says Luukkainen.

Luukkainen emphasizes that after the distance learning period, support measures and additional funding are needed again.

“From the teachers’ point of view, the transition to distance learning simplifies and clarifies the situation, because this being in the middle ground, when there has been between contact teaching and between distance learning and quarantines, has been a very stressful time,” says Luukkainen.

According to the OAJ, schools and teachers are now more prepared to switch to distance learning than in the spring, but the situation of secondary school students, especially vocational and high school students, is worrying, as nausea and mental health problems have already occurred.

The teachers’ association has also hoped that teachers would be given priority in vaccinations, which would have made it possible to continue contact teaching more safely.