Corona epidemic The government has demanded that the regions “stand up” in corona operations – this is how Avit responds

Some of Finland’s regions received praise from the state leadership for their diligent efforts to curb the clusters of infections. The regional administrations of the non-praised regions see that cooperation is working and much has already been learned during the crisis.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) and the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) have said on several occasions that restrictive measures have not been introduced quickly enough in some areas. Some of the areas have been directly praised by Prime Minister Marin.

“In Kuhmo, Mikkeli and Vaasa, rapid action has been taken to bring down the epidemic clusters in the region. We want to encourage and support all areas to dare to use existing tools, ”Marin said.

Marin and Kiuru have called for a “posture movement” to control the epidemic throughout Finland and the regions.

Municipalities, hospital districts and regional government agencies (Avit) are responsible for implementing the restrictive measures and recommendations, of which there are six in mainland Finland. Kuhmo belongs to the Northern Finland’s open domain, Mikkeli to the Eastern Finland and Vaasa Western and Inner Finland’s secondary domain, which also houses Jyväskylä and Tampere.

Avit may decide to restrict assembly and close public spaces if action is required in more than one municipality. Municipal-specific restrictions are made in municipalities.

Prime Minister In addition to the Avis of Southwest Finland, which takes care of the restrictions in Turku, the Avit of Southern Finland and Lapland are excluded from praise.

What do these authorities think of the government’s posture demands?

“In the airport case, Turku and the hospital district were very upright when it was acute,” said the general manager of Southwest Finland. Mikael Luukanen says.

In Turku, large clusters of infections have emerged, especially as a result of Skopjen flights.

Luukanen says that he has already considered in the past whether the necessary action has been taken in the area in the corona situation.

“We have acted in a proportionate and timely manner. The situation in Satakunta is very calm. The acceleration phase is mainly related to Southwest Finland. ”

According to Luukanen, the actors in the region will be more vigilant in the spring and ready to cooperate as soon as the need arises.

“The actors here have taken on the roles as well as is reasonably expected. I have the impression that the aim is to adopt best practice at every level. ”

Some of the pedestrians had a face mask in Turku on October 3, 2020.­

A regional mask recommendation has been issued for Southwest Finland at the beginning of October. Since then, a recommendation has been made for the whole area. According to Luukanen, masks are well visible in the street scene and citizens are committed to the recommendation. He believes that the example of Vaasa is also behind the compliance with the recommendation.

“Other actors in the areas, in addition to the authorities, are also learning from the actions that have done it,” says Luukanen.

Luukanen says that at this stage of the corona situation, he will no longer take public speeches in person.

“I haven’t been left wondering what has been said and in what way. The most important thing is to be crisis-aware. ”

Southern Finland avin general manager Merja Ekqvist says it is not out of the question for the Prime Minister to highlight the successes of some cities or regions. Avi’s business area includes the provinces of Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme, Kymenlaakso and South Karelia.

“That doesn’t mean good work hasn’t been done elsewhere.”

At the beginning of October, most of the subway passengers were already wearing a face mask.­

He does not want to assess whether the reprimands of Minister Kiuru and Prime Minister Marin have been directed at Southern Finland. Ekqvist describes the situation as challenging and the scale of the corona crisis as unprecedented.

According to Ekqvist, during the crisis, avi has developed its operations and cooperation with the authorities. He emphasizes the importance of co-operation between the authorities and the various authorities. Ekqvist says that the corona coordination groups in the regions, for example, have made recommendations precisely.

Do you think that Southern Finland has enough resources to cope with tasks related to interest rate restrictions?

“It has been possible to carry out the tasks, but special arrangements have had to be made to ensure that the resources are sufficient to handle the necessary corona tasks. The staff has been stretched for long days and since the spring the work has been hectic. Due to the corona situation, our tasks have to be prioritized. Some additional temporary resources have been made available in the autumn, and there will be some more. ”

Lapin avin chief director Kaisa Ainasoja sees that the Prime Minister’s reprimands are more related to municipalities than to Ave.

“I think we’ve done quite well, worked closely together and made sure we’re aware of what others are doing. My conscience is pure, so this did not hit us and sank us, ”says Ainasoja.

Ainasoja states that the number of infections in Lapland has remained moderate, as there are fewer residents than in densely populated areas. No large clusters of infection such as Kuhmo, Vaasa or Jyväskylä have been detected in Lapland during the second wave.

“We are preparing for the situation through really active collaboration with both hospital districts.”

According to Ainasoja, the co-operation of the general managers works well.

“In the Lapland region, our small size and lack of actors is an advantage. Everyone knows each other. ”

Eastern Finland Director General of the Regional State Administrative Agency Soile Lahti says that the region ‘s good experience in rapidly controlling clusters of infection is linked to close co – operation between the city, municipalities and hospital districts.

“Qualified district administrative chief physicians from Avista and their counterparts in hospital districts are key. The interaction is very close and active and the trust is mutual, ”says Lahti.

Hundreds of Korona exposures were detected in Mikkeli in September. On a rainy autumn day, there were few people on the move.­

Lahti says that the avi is in constant contact with the hospital districts to keep up with their situation. He emphasizes that just by staring at the incidence rates of the regions, the actions are of late help.

“When a cluster of infections occurs, we will take swift, strong action, which will be implemented in collaboration.”

“We have been able to make an impact through proactive and proactive action. Mikkeli, Lieksa and Tahko had an awkward situation, but the clusters of infections have gone out. ”

According to Lahti, the interaction between sheep, hospital districts and municipalities is important in preventing and suppressing clusters of infections.

Lahti says that in Eastern Finland, co-operation between regional actors is “deep and close”.

“In areas where co-operation has not been as close before, it may be slower to start,” says Lahti.

According to Lahti, the general managers of the Finnish avis are in close contact and share their experiences.

“Differences between regions are resolved when successful experiences are shared and presented.”