Corona epidemic Saura’s family holiday in Thailand turned into a cottage in Kirkkonummi – schoolchildren spend their autumn holidays in the shadow of an accelerating corona epidemic

Many spend their autumn holidays in their home country, which can gather a lot of people in the same places. THL reminds of coronary safety.

Upcoming weeks are planned for a long time Paula Laition and between his first-class son.

They spend their first joint fall vacation while Laition’s man is at work for a week and a pit in kindergarten.

“Sometimes we used to do things together. We were in Copenhagen once, ”says Laitio.

Without the coronavirus, they would probably have traveled abroad even now, but this time Savonlinna was chosen as the destination.

“We have such a thing that we collect old castles. We already went to Hämeenlinna on a mother-son trip and with my family to Puuspanlinna in Kuusisto, ”says Laitio.

Corona epidemic situation Laitio says he follows all the time. The hotel reservation can be canceled at any time. They plan to travel to Savonlinna by train.

“I tried to book such a work cabin for two, but they were already gone,” Laitio says.

Instead, they now travel in a children’s stroller. The department plans to keep a mask on the way and would like other passengers to like it as well.

“Admittedly, at least when I booked, the wagon was completely empty except for a couple of other places,” Laitio says.

Paula and Joel Laitio from Espoo head to Savonlinna on autumn vacation. Joel wants to see Olavinlinna.­

In the future During the weeks, many others travel in Finland, while school holidays in Finland coincide with the same weeks 42 and 43.

In terms of the coronavirus epidemic, schoolchildren’s autumn leave is in a difficult situation. The epidemic has clearly accelerated in a few weeks.

THL reported 227 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday. This was the first time since the spring that the number of new infections reported by THL on a daily basis rose to more than two hundred. The number of infections is increased especially in Uusimaa, but clusters of infection have also been found elsewhere in Finland.

As a result of tourism, infections have also spread easily to areas where no coronavirus has been detected for a while.

For example, in Ylläs on 14–23. between September, several coronary infections were found among travelers. The infections spread to more than 14 municipalities across Finland

THL however, during the autumn holidays, he did not want to make a recommendation against domestic travel, says the research professor Hannu Kiviranta.

“However, the infection situation is different now than in the spring. At that time, the disease situation was polarized, Uusimaa and the rest of Finland, and the measures taken to restrict travel were aimed at preventing the spread of the disease from Uusimaa to other parts of Finland, ”says Kiviranta.

However, when traveling, according to Kiviranta, it should be taken into account that the disease now occurs throughout the country.

“The number of coronavirus infections can increase from a single exposure situation when you return to your home community and there is time for further infections to occur in your immediate community, for example,” he says.

Tuesday In its press release, THL recalled that during the autumn holidays, special attention must be paid to hygiene, safety intervals and the use of the mask.

According to Kiviranta, the risk of the spread of the coronavirus can also be reduced by taking one’s own actions during the autumn holidays, for example by taking care of safety gaps when moving in places where a large number of people congregate.

In addition, in public transport and indoors where the distance cannot be maintained, the use of a mask is recommended.

“Ensuring good hand hygiene and complying with other measures to reduce coronary risk,” Kiviranta says.

Coronation situation also considers other families with children going on autumn holidays.

Helsinki resident Jenni Siikanivan the family is scheduled to spend next week in Eastern Finland with their grandparents when Filip Siikanivalla, 6, is a preschool vacation.

The grandparents are almost 70 years old, so the corona situation is somewhat thoughtful.

“In the spring, we didn’t see for five months, and the sadness was already so hard on both sides then that we’re still trying to see before the situation gets even worse,” Siikaniva says.

They plan to travel to their grandparents in their own car. After the holiday, they will return to Helsinki to live in a hotel, where they are currently spending five weeks in temporary accommodation due to the renovation of their apartment.

Helsinki residents Jenni and Filip Siikaniva are traveling to Eastern Finland with their grandparents on autumn vacation.­

Free the crown family would probably still be abroad at the moment, as they have spent the last four years of winters living in Asia and Australia.

Whitefish and her husband are entrepreneurs who can do their work anywhere in the world.

As a corona, Siikaniva says he takes it with the seriousness it requires, considering what things can be done now and where to go.

“Not all life can be stopped because of the disease when you don’t know how long this will take,” he says.

Anna Saura and her sons Onni (left) and Elias already have experience of corona quarantine as a result of exposure at school.­

Helsinki resident Anna Sauran the family already has experience in corona quarantine. As a result of exposure at school, the family’s oldest, first-grade child was quarantined for a week and a half.

“It did made the disease situation pretty concrete again. There was a bit of worry that everything here is still ahead, ”says Saura.

According to Saura, the distance school went surprisingly well in the end, even though it was heavy. Admittedly, it was made easier for Saura and her husband to both work remotely and rhythmize their work.

Autumn vacation the family would normally spend abroad. Just before the corona pandemic broke out, the family spent a ski vacation in Thailand.

“The children have asked that because we are leaving again, even though we have said that there will not be such a situation right away,” Saura says.

The family plans to spend their autumn holidays in their cottage in Kirkkonummi, as almost every weekend since spring. The cottage is of the Saura family, and the family is building near another cottage for rent.

“I’ve certainly never spent as much time there as I do now during this time. The Finnish cottage culture is suitable for the Korona era, because at least there is no need to worry about infections, ”says Saura.