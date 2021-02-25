Corona epidemic Public transport in the Helsinki metropolitan area is preparing to halve the number of passengers due to the disease situation

The restrictions are likely to take effect next week, but not yet on Monday.

The metropolitan area the corona coordination group’s policy on tightening corona measures could also mean halving the number of passengers in public transport.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom makes the official decision on the restrictions on public transport in section 58g of the Communicable Diseases Act.

Director General of the Finnish Transport Agency Jarkko Saarimäki is currently awaiting notification from the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District of the infection situation. A prerequisite for the new restrictions is that the incidence of the disease is more than 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the Hus area, the incidence rate is currently 212 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The second condition is that clusters of diseases are identified in the hospital district, the chains of infection of which cannot be reliably traced and which, according to expert assessment, pose a significant risk of the spread of new infections in the area.

Even if the hospital district announces that these conditions will be met on Thursday or Friday, halving passenger numbers will not be possible until next Monday.

“Yes, it will take a few more days for us to complete the decisions,” says Saarimäki.

The metropolitan area instructions have been given to public transport operators on the practical arrangements since last Tuesday.

Earlier this week, decisions were made in the metropolitan area that in public spaces with more than ten people, the distance between people must be at least two meters.

These space-saving instructions, as well as instructions on enhanced cleaning and the provision of handbags, also extend to passenger waiting areas and the interior of metro stations.

Halving the number of passengers in congested situations is difficult.

“People can be brought to the stations to make sure there aren’t too many people in the wagons. Guides and instructions must be visible, and it is to be hoped that people will follow them, ”says Saarimäki.

In congested situations, for example, the filling of a metro car or a train car can be difficult to monitor. In bus and tram traffic, control remains the responsibility of drivers.