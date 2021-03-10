Corona epidemic Prime Minister Marin urges to avoid Easter tourism if it is not necessary

Marin did not open the details of the restrictions on movement in preparation.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) urges Finns to avoid all travel that is not necessary at Easter as well. He justified this on the grounds that the British variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly and is potentially more dangerous than before. According to Marin, the epidemic situation in Finland may worsen if people are not vigilant.

“This situation needs to be taken seriously and seriously and every citizen needs to take the seriousness of the situation into account in their own actions,” Marin said as he went to government talks on Wednesday.

Marin stressed still that the government has not made any decisions restrictions on movement. He reiterated that this is one option to be prepared in case the situation worsens. He did not open what details of the restrictions on movement have been on display in the preparation.

“There is a huge amount of speculation right now about what these restrictive measures would look like. This will certainly confuse citizens, ”he admitted.

“If there is a need for these steps to be taken, the answers to all the detailed questions must, of course, also be ready,” he added.