Corona epidemic Prime Minister Marin: “It may be that we will be in this situation for years to come” – The Government is preparing for the introduction of all the articles of the Emergency Preparedness Act that were in force last year

The predictions that caused the THL uproar are not from “outer space,” Marin said.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) is concerned about possible new variants of the coronavirus that may be resistant to vaccines.

“I’m worried about what happens next fall or next spring. It may be that this is not even a marathon, but we will be in this situation for years to come, ”he told reporters when he went to the board evening school at the Helsinki Estate House on Wednesday afternoon.

Marin said that he had constantly emphasized at EU meetings the need to create a common “emergency procedure” at the borders of EU countries, which would prevent the spread of viral variants in the event of their occurrence.

“We need consistent practices across the EU.”

Marin referred also on THL weekend noise-induced modeling, which were used as a basis, inter alia, in the decision to postpone the municipal elections. THL estimates that there could be as many as 2,600 to 11,000 coronary infections per day in April.

“Even in Finland, the situation can get worse if we are not vigilant and vigilant,” Marin said.

“For example, THL’s mathematical predictions of how the situation could proceed are by no means from outer space. That is the situation that has been seen in many countries. If we had the same situation than in Estonia, we would have 5,000 to 6,000 infections a day. ”

Government in the evening school, the authorities were to provide ministers with the latest information on the coronavirus situation and the vaccine situation.

“We want to hear reassurance that municipalities will be able to vaccinate in collaboration with occupational health. As we get more and more vaccines into the country, we need to ensure that vaccine distribution and vaccination is effective, ”Marin said.

Last days much of the potential movement restrictions that were on the agenda were not on Wednesday’s agenda.

The board will meet tomorrow, Thursday, for negotiations. It will then hear more about the preparatory work being done to restrict movement. However, Marin did not anticipate that decisions would be made on Thursday.

HS said on Tuesday The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) recommends that the government urgently begin preparing legislation to restrict outdoor movement due to the worsening coronavirus situation.

Restrictions on movement have been prepared by the government for a long time, but they have never been discussed with the entire government. Chairman of the left-wing parliamentary group of the governing party Paavo Arhinmäki wrote on Twitter that he considers the discussion about mobility restrictions “completely overwhelming”.

Marin reiterated that restrictions on movement are being prepared for safety. He emphasized that since restricting movement would be a serious restriction of fundamental human rights, action should be absolutely necessary, proportionate and effective.

According to Marin in addition to restrictions on movement, the government is also preparing for the introduction of all other articles of the Standby Act introduced last year for the sake of certainty.

“Preparatory work has been done on all of these, too, so that, if necessary, we would be prepared to go so far as to be able to submit the implementation regulations to Parliament quickly and Parliament could process them.”

In addition, the government is submitting a proposal to Parliament to limit the drinks and opening hours of restaurants after their lock ends at the end of March.

Now the government has given Parliament four of the implementation regulations Article of the Emergency Preparedness Act. Last year there were others in use, including articles on health care arrangements that could have eased the pressure on healthcare due to the epidemic.

According to Marin, for example, the rest periods and overtime rules of health care personnel could be deviated from if there were a situation where health care was severely overloaded.

Restrictions on movement In connection with the preparation, a number of difficult questions have arisen which have not been answered and the reasons for the answers.

One key open question is, for example, the definition of who people could meet during a possible mobility restriction.

Read more: “The lifestyles of these people are constantly being ignored” – Experts fear that restrictions on mobility will forget about living alone and different forms of family

The weekly infection statistics show that the situation may not have worsened as much as still last week’s forecasts said. However, on Wednesday, the number of infections rose again to over 700.

Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) Kirsi Varhila said on Tuesday Ylellethat you should first look for two or three weeks at how the restrictions now in place work.

Government was also scheduled to go through some of the so-called politically easy issues in the government’s program for a major mid-term government meeting in April on Wednesday.

These include, among other things, how the various policies have worked and whether the promises made have been fulfilled.