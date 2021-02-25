Corona epidemic On this, the government outlined: Upper secondary schools for distance education in part of the country, a proposal to close restaurants for Parliament, the Government ready to state exceptional circumstances

The stand-by law will not be introduced, said Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson (r).

Government is ready to state that there are exceptional circumstances in Finland due to the corona epidemic, Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) said at a news conference on Thursday.

According to Marin, he has discussed the matter with the president Sauli Niinistö with. Exceptional circumstances are established in cooperation with the President.

The Government is ready to decide on the transition to exceptional circumstances next week. The government will meet with parliamentary parties on Thursday and discuss the matter. No decisions have been made regarding the municipal elections.

However, the government will not introduce a stand-by law, Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) stressed.

“We are not introducing a curfew, for example,” Henriksson said. “We are not exercising more power than is necessary for this situation.”

The government outlined the tightening of restrictions in its talks on Wednesday night. They apply for three weeks from 8 to 28 March, the regions in the process of accelerating and spreading, ie practically the whole country.

Secondary and secondary schools for distance learning

The government outlined that the second grade and the upper grades of primary school will move to distance education from 8 to 28. March in areas in the process of accelerating and spreading the epidemic.

Now, at this stage, all regions of Finland are except Central Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, North Savo, South Savo and North Karelia.

In addition, group hobbies for people over the age of 12 will be suspended.

Early childhood education and primary schools remain in contact education.

The government is proposing to close restaurants

Next week, the government will present a proposal to Parliament to close the restaurants in a similar way last spring for three weeks from 8 to 28 October. March. Sale of food to customers is allowed.

Restaurants would be closed only in areas in the spread and acceleration of the epidemic. The closure would be made under Article 23 of the Constitution. The article allows for derogations from fundamental rights in exceptional circumstances.

Restaurants can be opened after three weeks, but their opening hours, customer numbers and drinks will be limited after that.

The financial losses of the restaurants will be compensated, Marin said. An attempt will be made to get through the parliament in about a week.

Level 2 actions introduced in seven areas, a recommendation for nine areas

In the area of ​​a total of seven hospital districts, level two, ie the strictest restrictions on the spread phase, will be introduced immediately.

In Helsinki and Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Satakunta, Kanta-Häme, Vaasa, Åland and Lapland, the following actions are recommended:

Restriction on gatherings of more than six people

Avoiding private events for more than six people

Municipalities are stepping up their measures in quarantine and isolation activities

New powers under the Communicable Diseases Act will be introduced immediately. These powers include, among other things, the closure of private facilities such as gyms.

In addition, the same measures are recommended for the nine acceleration phases. These areas are Eastern Savo, South Karelia, Pirkanmaa, Central Finland, Päijät-Häme, Western Ostrobothnia, Northern Ostrobothnia, Southern Ostrobothnia and Kymenlaakso.

This is how the government justifies action

Government called the March tightening measures “the opening of the final line” and the “end of the operation”.

“The past year has been a difficult one and I know you are tired of this situation,” Marin said. “Also, I’m tired, like all of us. Nevertheless, the situation is what it is. We have to endure because there are no alternatives. ”

According to Marin, viral variants are of particular concern, for which the government’s previous tools are not sufficient. He stressed that the situation is different in different regions, and there are still areas where the situation has remained good.

According to Marin, proactive and strong enough measures are now essential so that Finland does not drift into a situation like the rest of Europe. According to Marin, the government intends to present a plan later in the spring on how to get rid of the restrictive measures.

According to Marin, restrictive measures have been used in various areas “but not to the extent that would have been necessary”.

“The government has systematically said that the restrictive measures in place in the regions must be adhered to. In part, these restrictive measures have been lifted prematurely, and as a result, the virus variant has been allowed to spread. We see that people are too physically in contact with each other, allowing the disease to spread, ”Marin said.

“Too rapid a spread of the corona would mean that the resources of nurses and doctors would not be enough to help all those affected,” said the Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (middle).

“It is the job of decision makers to protect life.”

According to Saarikko, restrictive measures must be brought to justice in order to be tolerated. According to him, the government is acting according to the best estimate, there are no truths.

“When we restrict contacts for a while, we will soon get help with vaccinations,” the interior minister said Maria Ohisalo (green) said.

Minister of Education Jussi Saramon (left) states that restrictions on children and young people are to be lifted as soon as possible. During the distance learning period, care must be taken to ensure regular contact with pupils and students, Saramo said.

Primary schools, ie primary school 1st – 6th classes continue in contact teaching. According to Saramo, primary schools have been very successful in combating the corona, although there have been exposures.

Last spring, exceptional circumstances meant a stand-by law

Finland last entered exceptional circumstances in the spring of 2020. The Government, in co-operation with the President of the Republic, stated that due to the coronavirus situation, the exceptional circumstances referred to in Article 3 of the Emergency Preparedness Act prevail in the country.

The government outlined this on March 16th. At one time, extensive restrictions came into force: among other things, contact teaching in schools was suspended, public facilities and hobby places were closed, a broad recommendation for telework came into force, and public gatherings were limited to 10 people.

The exceptional circumstances also made it possible to derogate from the provisions of the Working Hours Act and the Annual Leave Act in respect of critical health care personnel.

Later, the Uusimaa movement restriction also came into force. The government decided to restrict traffic between the province of Uusimaa and other provinces as of March 27, because the coronavirus situation in Uusimaa was significantly more serious than elsewhere in the country. The closure of Uusimaa ended on 14 April.

Restrictions began to be lifted gradually in May.

On 15 June, the government assessed that the coronavirus epidemic was manageable under the regular authority of the authorities and noted that exceptional circumstances no longer existed in the country.