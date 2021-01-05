Corona cases are also decreasing in India and the vaccine has also been approved. Although we are on the verge of defeating COVID-19, this epidemic has affected the lives of the people. It has also impacted the ongoing fight against many diseases in the country. Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, senior scientist at the World Health Organization and former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has said that ten of the world’s tuberculosis (TB) worldwide is losing its goal of eradicating bacterial infections in India by 2025. Lakh cases may increase.

TB affects about 10 million people worldwide every year. About 14 lakh people die due to this. Dr. Swaminathan said during the recently concluded India International Science Festival, ‘This epidemic has affected the TB program globally. The Genex Pert machine (which can be used to perform RT PCR tests) and medical staff are being engaged in corona management. Lockdown and other restrictions led to a decline in GDP, which could also have an impact on nutrition. Due to this, the number of patients with TB may increase by one million in a year.

“TB notification has seen a 50 to 60% drop during epidemics, which may result in future cases,” he said.

Let us tell you that in 2019, 26 lakh 90 thousand cases of TB were reported in India. This is about 26% of the global figure. India had targeted less than one TB case per 100,000 people by 2025. “The epidemic has certainly affected India’s goal to end TB by 2025,” he said.

However, the epidemic has provided many lessons. There is also cooperation from the private sector. This can help find solutions to help the country meet its goal of eradicating bacterial infections.

He said, “A lot of research has been done to meet the challenges of Corona. Some of these can be used for TB. To increase testing, as well as to create centers for social distancing adherence and vaccine testing. Private sector has also come forward in this sector. All these can help India in bringing the TB eradication program back on track. ”