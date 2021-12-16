Corona epidemic Crown action tightens at borders: test certificate required from non-EU and non-Schengen – live broadcast continues

Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (Green) and Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (SD) spoke about the new corona measures on Thursday.

EU and the Schengen area those who have received a full series of vaccinations from outside will also be required to have a corona test result up to 48 hours old, the government decided on Thursday.

The decision will take effect on Tuesday and will remain in effect until January 16th.

The test is not required for Finnish citizens or permanent residents. The test requirement also does not apply to transit travel while staying in the airport area.

The government also passed a decree trying to patrol municipalities to take occupational health care to help with coronary vaccinations.

Municipalities already have the opportunity to ask for help from the occupational health service for vaccinations, but the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) believes that municipalities make too little use of this opportunity.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) has also called for a faster pace of vaccination. Kiuru has suggested that NGOs, retired SOT professionals, community nurses and even the Defense Forces would also be involved in the vaccination.

