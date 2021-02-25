For months, the horror reports in connection with the corona pandemic literally rolled over. The WHO is now spreading very good news – far more than a silver lining.

Munich – numbers, data, facts – never before has daily life on earth been so influenced by statistics. Nations like Australia or China have been reacting immediately to every corona case for months, so that the governments are quickly at hand with rigorous restrictions for affected regions. In the meantime, Germany will stumble into month five of the second lockdown * in a few days and will very likely maintain the state of twilight sleep for a few more weeks.

The most meaningful of all corona statistics is probably the death rate. Because only those people appear here who have been robbed of everything by the pandemic. Not only in this country, however, despite the fact that the number of victims continues to rise, a positive trend has recently established itself.

Corona pandemic with positive development: the number of new fatalities drops by 20 percent within a week

Every week, fewer people worldwide die from the consequences of a corona infection *. The World Health Organization WHO * declared in its latest “Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update” that 66,000 corona deaths had recently been reported across the globe within a week. This means a reduction of 20 percent compared to the week before, and overall the value has been falling for three weeks.

The development among the infected is also positive. 2.4 million new cases were reported to the WHO within a week, which means a decrease of eleven percent compared to the previous week. Here the value has been falling for six weeks. A total of 110.7 million infections and 2.4 million deaths were recorded in the course of the pandemic.

Already sees light at the end of the Corona tunnel: According to Europe’s WHO Regional Director Dr. Hans Henri Kluge, the worst part of the pandemic is behind us. © ALBERTO PIZZOLI / afp

Corona pandemic with positive development: WHO expert gives hope that the crisis will end soon

Encouraging numbers – despite the various mutants such as B.1.1.7 from Great Britain * or the new Californian variant, which German politicians and experts in particular are currently shy of. Dr. Hans Henri Kluge sees the current situation differently. The Belgian is WHO Regional Director for Europe and has appeared in this role on the Danish TV channel “DR”. He spread hope that the pandemic would end soon.

“The worst is behind us,” emphasized the 52-year-old. And: “We should be hopeful.” But the most important sentence during his performance was this: “There will still be a virus, but I don’t think that restrictions will be necessary. That is an optimistic statement. ”So: caution is still required, but there should be no more room for fear or scaremongering.

Will it be back to normal soon? With the end of the pandemic, trips together could become daily business again. © TOBIAS SCHWARZ / afp

Corona pandemic with positive development: “Mutations do not change anything in our strategy”

Kluge also spoke about the increasing number of virus mutations *. The increase in variants is worrying because of the rapid spread. “Ultimately, however, they do not change our strategy – not even the vaccination strategy *,” the expert clarified. Finally a statement followed, which should also be internalized in Brussels and Berlin: “Speed ​​is our best friend.”

The weeks and months to come will have to show how quickly Sars-CoV-2 * will lose its horror. However, a US study recently indicated that the virus will presumably only occur regionally in the future. This would make the pandemic endemic. As in the past, the mutations could be the beginning of the end. This was the case with the Spanish flu around a century ago.

The virologist Friedemann Weber from the University of Giessen settles Focus Online to a quick return to normality: “Spring 2021 should already be noticeably more carefree, summer almost normal again and autumn as good as normal.” (mg) * merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network

