Sandra Maischberger in conversation with Prof. Helga Rübsamen-Schaeff. © ARD (screenshot)

Sandra Maischberger briefly lost her composure in her talk. Are we facing a pandemic for many years? Boris Palmer and Linda Teuteberg discussed the compulsory vaccination vigorously.

Berlin – This answer knocks Sandra Maischberger off her socks in her political talk: “When will the pandemic be over?” She asked her guest, virologist Helga Rübsamen-Schaeff, in an interview. “We have to reckon for five years”. “What?” Calls Maischberger, aghast. The virologist tries to tone down: “Well, it’s already been two years.” But that doesn’t reassure the moderator: “I don’t even know whether I can take so much truth at the beginning of the year.”

Rübsamen-Schaeff explains that it takes a while until the “people and the virus have adapted to each other” – the people are “a little more immune” and the virus “no longer runs away from the various measures as quickly”. Science assumes, however, that “next winter will be a lot further”.

It is not the only time to sit up and take notice in the show, which deals with the use of the Omikron variant and the introduction of mandatory vaccinations. In the discussion about compulsory vaccination with the Green Party politician Boris Palmer and the FDP member of the Bundestag Linda Teuteberg, the listener must be surprised several times: Did the Lord Mayor of Tübingen – against whom a party committee procedure is currently underway – really say?

Sandra Maischberger (ARD) – these guests discussed with:

Boris Palmer (B’90 / The Greens) – Lord Mayor of Tübingen

Lord Mayor of Tübingen Linda Teuteberg (FDP) – Member of the Bundestag

Member of the Bundestag Prof. Helga Rübsamen-Schaeff – Member of the National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina

In the panel of experts sat:

Jörg Pilawa – Moderator

Moderator Helene Bubrowski – Correspondent for the parliamentary editorial office of the FAZ

Correspondent for the parliamentary editorial office of the FAZ Markus Feldenkirchen – Author at The mirror

Compulsory vaccination: Boris Palmer for 5,000 euros fine – for a vaccination rate of “98 percent”

In the discussion, the statements rocked up. The lawyer and FDP member of parliament Teuteberg submitted an application against the mandatory vaccination. Palmer is for an imprisonment from the age of 60.

At the beginning the conversation is still civilized and in accordance with the bidding of the coalition partners with mutual expressions of loyalty. Teuteberg smiles in a friendly manner, Palmer wears a very neat and – unlike other television appearances – a suit with a vest and even a tie. But the initial harmony quickly cracked:

“Because the quota is not enough, compulsory vaccination is now the right answer,” begins Palmer. As a Swabian, he feels a “duty is something positive.” Palmer proposes a fine of 5,000 euros for those who refuse to be vaccinated and is certain that this would achieve a vaccination rate of “98 percent”. He also does not rule out custody and reveals that his father was once in that “because of unpaid bills”.

Teuteberg is skeptical: “You are assuming that the mandatory vaccination works.” State politician Palmer countered briskly to the federal politician: “We can do it if you can do it in the federal government!” Now Teuteberg is also getting harder in tone: It’s about a “central question of fundamental rights ”, the lawyer clarifies her concerns. She fears that the encroachment on the physical integrity of the human being will be sacrificed too lightly in favor of a majority opinion.

Palmer thinks Maischberger: Opinions change – “That is a realistic picture”

In addition, she is “very concerned” that “the mistrust” is growing, since an obligation to vaccinate had previously been explicitly excluded. Teuteberg speaks of the danger of “fundamental damage to trust” in the population with the tenor: “If we can’t believe them, then we can’t believe other questions either.”

Palmer is more relaxed: “It happens so often in politics that you have to change your mind. People know that too ”. As an example, he cites the previously rejected VAT increase under Chancellor Angela Merkel. “You are not drawing a particularly positive picture of politics right now,” Maischberger tries to slow down Palmer, but he goes one better: “That is a realistic picture.”

Palmer says: “What really shakes people is the dysfunction, that the state does not deliver any results.” Opportunity to differentiate ”. The increase in VAT cannot be lumped together with the question of whether one is interfering with one’s physical integrity.

Expert explains at Maischberger / ARD: Medicines against COVID are the “game changers”

Rübsamen-Schaeff is also in favor of the introduction of compulsory vaccinations. In the future, there would be “new variants” and corresponding “adaptations” of vaccines, as is already happening at Biontech and Moderna with regard to Omikron. However, the boosters lose their protection on average “after six months”, according to the expert. A duty would therefore ensure a sufficient proportion of immunization among the population in the future as well.

She does not share the fear of the new mRNA vaccines. These have been used primarily in cancer treatment since 2005. Side effects of vaccinations can be seen immediately after administration, but reports “but not much” came together. In addition, “billions of doses have been administered”. Rübsamen-Schaeff makes it clear again: That is “relatively safe”.

Nevertheless, the scientist, who also founded a pharmaceutical company, is relying on the development of drugs against corona. There is already “Paxlovid” from Pfizer, which the federal government has ordered on a large scale. Rübsamen-Schaeff is certain: Not the vaccination, drugs against corona will ultimately be the “game changer” to get the pandemic under control.

Conclusion of the “Maischberger. The week “talks

Boris Palmer lives up to his name and was pissed off. Even if he might seem sympathetic to one or the other angry citizen with his manner, at Maischberger experts and moderators worked that evening as the sensible and the coalitionists still on the “search”. The show made it clear again: It remains “exciting” in terms of Corona. (Verena Schulemann)