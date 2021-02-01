Has the market failed when it comes to vaccine production – and does the state now have to intervene in companies? At the same time, the CSU and the Greens are making explosive advances for a state-controlled emergency economy. Economic experts are seriously irritated.

Berlin / Munich – New shock numbers every day corona-Kill: Infections are falling noticeably, but the number of deaths is high. A fast one is all the more important Vaccinate especially from risk groups. Because there is no vaccine in Europe, it takes time, especially in Germany. In politics, therefore, there is now a debate as to whether the state can force or at least instruct companies to produce more vaccine – even in factories other than Biontech, Moderna and Co.

Corona: Söder calls for state-controlled “emergency vaccine industry”

You need a state-controlled one “Emergency vaccine industry“Says he CSU-Chairman Markus Söder. And not only he: Almost at the same time and word, the chairman of the Greens calls out Robert Habeck, after an “emergency vaccine economy”.

What is being called for is deep intervention in the market economy. The state should coordinate the companies. “We need an overview of all pharmaceutical capacities in Germany,” says Söder on Sunday opposite our editorial team. “We have to be able to produce more. We are in an emergency and need more vaccine quickly. ”Söder speaks of an“ emergency plan in which the state sets clear guidelines for production and compensation ”. There is also a need for faster approval processes. In addition, Söder suggests that EU should also do the with their approval authorities Chinese and Russian vaccine Check “as soon as possible”. Even Health Minister Jens Spahn is thinking aloud about it.

Corona mutation: Pressure is growing – Greens call for “pandemic economy”

The background is that companies like Biontech are currently reaching the limits of production. But every day counts to prevent deaths with quick vaccinations. At the same time, according to “FAZ”, Belgian experts have developed the forecast that the British virus mutation B117 from the beginning of March, the infection numbers shoot up again. Then B117 will be responsible for 90 percent of all infections. Belgium is systematically sequencing positive tests, unlike Germany so far.

The pressure to vaccinate quickly increases with such predictions. The green concept also means that all pharmaceutical companies have to report their capacities and make them available. The pharmaceutical companies are required to be “involved in production immediately according to their capabilities” Habeck in a Funke interview.

His co-chair, Annalena Baerbock, even went beyond vaccines. “We need a pandemic economy that now quickly produces goods such as protective clothing, disinfectants and ventilators in large numbers,” she told the “RND” in March. It included “textile manufacturers, spirits producers, machine builders” and warehouses. The Ministry of Economic Affairs should coordinate. Resistance comes from the FDP. There is talk of “Söder-Satire”, the state should first do its homework when it comes to impeding.

Corona vaccination: Ifo boss suggests premium for faster delivery

Business experts react more than irritated. The state procurement strategy of EU was “a crashing failure”, writes Ifo President Clemens Fuest in a paper from his institute. In all contracts with the manufacturers, too little is given to delivery delays, there are no consequences. The fact that the EU is sitting on bad contracts “which only contain the non-binding promise to strive for on-time delivery” cannot be changed. One now has to use “market-based incentives to ramp up production”.

Concretely suggests Fuest before the EU should Vaccine manufacturers Offer an additional premium for each dose previously delivered. Given the immense Lockdown costs “This premium should be very high”, totaling billions. Fuest: “A dose that is delivered three months early could well be worth hundreds of euros to society, while the costs are much lower.” The premiums should be staggered over time, starting at “a multiple of the original price”, which the Ifo boss at Biontech estimates at around 15 euros. Economic incentives for faster production are more effective than threatening lawsuits. (CD)