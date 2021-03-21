You are always smarter afterwards. But Angela Merkel’s government didn’t want to know beforehand – that’s why the German corona policy is a single, predictable failure, comments Florian Naumann.

It is always a little cheap to know better in retrospect. Also as a journalist. “It was completely clear that the corona openings would go under in the third wave”? Perhaps, but many in the writing guild before the recent Corona summit also longed for relaxation. The paradoxical truth could be: The crashingly failed attempt to lead the country out of lockdown in a rather complex step-by-step plan was possibly one of the strongest moments of the Merkel government in pandemic policy for almost a year. And no, that’s not a compliment.

Corona summit with Angela Merkel: The story of lack of plan continues – only the “emergency brake” works

In the face of the corona tsunami looming in Italy, for example, the federal government did the right thing at the beginning of 2020: it pulled the emergency brake, put the whole country on hold and pushed for improved short-time work and assistance in order to avoid the worst economically. A very brave step. He helped keep the case, death and bankruptcy rates low for a long time. The Merkel / GroKo system can manage crises that cannot be postponed or sudden. The following year up to the present day turned out to be a predictable disaster. Even if that only revealed itself after about six months.

In late summer, Germany was surprised that those returning to travel bring the virus with them. A little later about the fact that the schools opened and that concepts were called for. In the fall of the fact that a “breakwater” was needed, shortly after that it was not enough. In December it was already rumored (partly rightly) that Germany was poorly prepared for the vaccination campaign. And finally, in February, the final prank for the time being: After months of demands for an opening concept improvised The federal and state governments launched an opening concept that was based to a large extent on the lack of rapid tests in some cases and shied away from the “self-test” option, which had long been available.

And now? All that remains is the emergency brake. In view of the fact that incidences have been rising for many weeks without an exit strategy – other than hoping for spring.

Lockdown in Germany: The “Merkel Principle” becomes a burden – the GroKo has left almost all important questions open

Basically, it is precisely this absurd tendency towards last-minute decisions that is the “Merkel principle”. Germany doesn’t have a bad chancellor. But his chancellor rules as she once came to power. She waits, moderates a little and doesn’t grab a second too early. Acts Angela Merkel, then she is good at it. But it only does it when there is apparently no alternative. Concepts, prepared and readable strategies? Heaven no! That would mean making yourself vulnerable and exposing yourself to the dispute between the parties.

Even the people in the country did not necessarily foresee all the individual corona problems. But they also only have their own 24 – often very well filled in the pandemic – hours a day to get an idea. After a brief moment of shock, the federal government could have set up staffs for every relevant question a year ago: How is information provided if the pandemic lasts longer and how do the federal states manage it? How, where and who will be vaccinated when the time comes, how does the logistics work? How are tests obtained, how are they tested, how are they opened? How can trade, gastronomy and culture open up in a justifiable overall social concept? A few dozen studied people from all subject areas concerned could have come up with something over the course of a year.

Instead, politicians must first shrug their shoulders whenever a public question arises. This will inevitably happen in the event of unpredictability such as the question of how to deal with specific mutants or vaccine complications. When it comes to vaccination infrastructure, schools, tests, apps, openings, and the payment of economic aid, however, it is an indictment. It is not too much to ask for a government to prepare several scenarios for the progress of an already rampant pandemic that will torpedo all of public life. Complete with a checklist. “Ordered rapid tests at the first opportunity, if still necessary? – Oops! “. In the meantime, even the often poorly staffed municipalities are supposed to take over the reins of action and planning. The next slap in the face of the huge capital administration.

Corona in Germany: Two breakdown ministers are not a “task force” – now Söder and Laschet have to deliver concepts

It would have required “task forces” for government action right from the start – in every single area. With concepts and scenarios for every eventuality. Why is there a separate ministry for each relevant area of ​​life? Just to be on the safe side: Such emergency teams do not consist of two breakdown ministers, but rather of experts from all affected areas – not just virologists, but depending on the subject area logisticians, general practitioners, administrative experts or business economists. Of course, that costs resources and money. But in view of the horrendous consultant expenses in many departments and the costs of the lockdown, that cannot seriously be the problem.

The stubborn life of incidence to mouth is now falling on its feet, especially in polls of the Union. Rightly. And in this respect, the two future chancellor candidates, Armin Laschet and Markus Söder, now have a lot to do if they don’t want to steer a leaky boat towards the election date. The tricky thing for the Union: It doesn’t just have to do without Angela Merkel and her chancellor bonus in the federal elections. But it must now also score points with ideas and concepts.

That makes you vulnerable. As with the unsuccessful opening attempt. Still, it would be the right step. Who doesn’t even triesto act actively – that never comes before the wave. Time to act. And plan. Because there are foreseeable problems on the horizon beyond the corona pandemic: climate change, care, pensions, … Then the concepts should better ignite. By the way, politicians are also welcome to consider at which point in the vaccination campaign extensive openings are necessary and possible. So far she seems to be avoiding that. Although every day counts for culture, for example.

Florian Naumann