The Corona emergency brake is to be decided by the Bundestag today. This will also change a lot when it comes to shopping.

Germany – In order to put an end to the patchwork of measures, the federal government is planning a nationwide emergency brake. The corresponding, uniform measures should apply from a seven-day incidence of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. If the incidence is above this value for three consecutive days, citizens must expect further restrictions in everyday life, such as RUHR24* reported.

The planned, nationwide regulations also affect shopping. * Because the shops would basically have to close again. This also means that concepts like Click & Meet no longer work. The controversial curfew would also affect shops with opening hours in the evening – they would have to close after 9 p.m. *RUHR24 is part of the editorial network of IPPEN.MEDIA.