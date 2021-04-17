ofAndreas Schmid shut down

The Corona emergency brake is to come in Germany. This threatens a nationwide curfew. SPD politician Thomas Kutschaty defended the controversial decision – and was “massively threatened” for it.

Düsseldorf – The Corona emergency brake and the associated change in the Infection Protection Act polarized. There are those who believe that the resolutions do not go far enough in view of the advancing third corona wave and those who consider the measures to be exaggerated. In particular, Angela Merkel’s plan for a nationwide curfew came into focus.

Corona emergency brake: curfew polarized – FDP wants to sue

Several politicians had questioned the legality of the decision. AfD and left signaled a general rejection of the federal plans, FDP leader Christian Lindner announced proposals to make the law “constitutional”. The FDP will go to the Federal Constitutional Court if it is not addressed. Chancellor Merkel defended the plans. Other states had implemented such measures “in some cases considerably more restrictively”. “The point is to reduce the number of people visiting in the evening from one place to another – incidentally also using local public transport.” The advantages outweigh the rest.

Legal scholars rate night exit restrictions differently. In the Bundestag hearing, the lawyers had different opinions on this. According to the Berlin physicist Kai Nagel, such a restriction can noticeably reduce the spread of the coronavirus. But instead of banning exits across the board in the evening, Nagel pleaded in the hearing to only ban exits for private visits indoors – around the clock.

Corona emergency brake: Ex-Justice Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia causes a stir with “caught” statement

The curfew is causing discussions – and not only in the Bundestag, but also in the individual state parliaments. The SPD politician Thomas Kutschaty, opposition leader in the state parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia, has now caused criticism with a statement: “It is not our primary goal to look into private apartments, but I can catch people on the way,” said the former Minister of Justice of North Rhine-Westphalia dem WDR. The outrage was widespread, especially on social media.

In an interview with the world the group leader defended his statements, but also stated that he could understand the criticism: “The mood in the country fluctuates between vaccination and ranting. I can very well understand that the pandemic is getting on my nerves. I don’t feel any different. But I am firmly convinced that all democratic parties have only one goal: to protect people’s lives. “

Corona: SPD politician is “massively threatened” because of curfew statement

After his statements became public, Kutschaty was “massively threatened”, for which he clearly has no understanding: “If someone wants to criticize my choice of words, he has every right to do so. I think that’s fine too. But how far have we come to be threatened because I support the Chancellor’s bill? Unfortunately, there are few unteachable people who still have parties in the evening. Private celebrations are pandemic drivers. “

Therefore, the curfew remains a necessary means to contain the pandemic – even if it restricts the freedom of the population. Kutschaty is “an extremely freedom-loving person. Unfortunately, the most serious encroachment on fundamental rights is death. If someone has a clever suggestion on how we can prevent private parties, I am always available for a conversation. But we have to act when the intensive care units are full. ” (as)