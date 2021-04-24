I.The federal corona emergency brake has been in effect in numerous cities and districts since midnight. In the affected areas, where the so-called seven-day incidence on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday was above the value of 100, there is a curfew between 0 a.m. and 5 a.m. for important reasons such as caring for relatives, caring for animals, Exceptions are emergencies or professional necessities.

In the regions affected by the emergency brake, a maximum of one household may meet with one other person, with the exception of children up to 14 years of age. Classroom teaching in schools should as a rule be discontinued from an incidence of 165. The expanded Infection Protection Act – the so-called Corona emergency brake – was passed in the Bundestag on Wednesday. This is intended to standardize the regulations in the fight against the corona pandemic nationwide. If countries have made stricter regulations, these continue to apply.

Doctors are optimistic

For the Virchow Association of resident doctors, the new regulations are cause for optimism. “I see the chance that the third wave is about to be broken,” said chairman Dirk Heinrich of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” on Saturday. The growing vaccination effect and the previous lockdown measures have already stabilized the numbers, now the emergency brake is on.

The curfews would “effectively prevent the risky evening meetings, because otherwise you won’t come home,” said Heinrich. “There are currently too many infections in the private sector.”

His conviction: “We will win the race between vaccination quota and incidence if we keep our feet still for two or three weeks, endure the lockdown and get faster with the vaccination,” said Heinrich. “At the end of May the situation will be much more relaxed. Then we will have about twelve million people additionally vaccinated, then 30, 35 percent of the people will be vaccinated, and that helps enormously. “

Economics minister Peter Altmaier assumes that exceptions for people vaccinated against corona can be discussed “in June or July”. The CDU politician told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “So whether people who have been vaccinated twice can be spared the quarantine – for example after contact with infected people or after trips abroad. Or whether people can visit a restaurant without taking a quick test first. I can imagine that very well.”

According to Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), the delicate question of which restrictions should be removed for vaccinated people will be the focus of the Prime Minister’s Conference on Monday. One aspect is: “How do I treat fully vaccinated people in relation to those who are tested negative on the day?” Full vaccination protection can be equated with a negative test result. According to the CDU politician, this applies to the elimination of the quarantine obligation after contact with an infected person, the rules for entry regulations and opening steps, for example for shops.

On Friday it was also said that the government was preparing an overview of the legal issues for the round of country leaders. According to a report by “Bild”, the Federal Ministry of Justice has drawn up a corresponding template. The paper says: “According to the latest findings of the Robert Koch Institute, it can be assumed that those who have been vaccinated and recovered have a lower risk of infecting other people than those who tested negative in an antigen test”. Therefore, the relief or the exceptions are also provided for vaccinated and convalescent people. The paper is still being coordinated.

The federal government could make possible implementations with the authorization for ordinances introduced in the Infection Protection Act – with the consent of the Bundestag and Bundesrat.