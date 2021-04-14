ofKai Hartwig shut down

Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to break the third wave with a nationwide uniform Corona emergency brake. But there are still some hurdles to overcome.

Berlin – The federal government wants to change the Infection Protection Act anchored in the Basic Law. The grand coalition has already launched a first draft law. The GroKo classified this as an objection law. This means that the draft does not need the approval of the Federal Council. *

The regional chamber can ultimately appeal against the bill. The Bundestag could ignore this and still pass the law through. That speeds up the whole process enormously. In order to save additional time in the fight against the corona pandemic *, the draft law was submitted by the two coalition groups. The advantage: the deliberations on the draft proceed faster than, for example, on a government draft.

On Tuesday, the draft law was passed by the cabinet and the parliamentary groups of the CDU * / CSU * and SPD * coalition partners. The Bundestag should discuss this on Friday. There, the draft is unlikely to meet with much approval, especially from AfD * and FDP *. The biggest stumbling block are the exit restrictions between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Even the left * probably does not want to approve the bill in its current form. So is the cabinet of Chancellor Angela Merkel * threatened with a disaster?

In any case, the hurdle in the plenary is high: a two-thirds majority is required, as is usual with changes to the Basic Law. And this is exactly where the government is threatened with a rude awakening. The planned “federal emergency brake” may fail because of the parliament’s veto.

Corona emergency brake: two-thirds majority wobbles – left, AfD and FDP want to vote against

A total of 709 MPs sit in the 19th German Bundestag * (as of March 2021). The grand coalition has a total of 397 members (CDU / CSU 245, SPD 152). In addition, there would be the votes of the Greens (67), who have already announced their support. This would be a total of 464 votes – too few for the required two-thirds majority of the basic law amendment of 473. The GroKo is therefore missing at least nine votes.

Even if the parliamentary groups * of the CDU / CSU, SPD and Greens vote without deviants, help from members of the Bundestag * from other parties is needed. That the AfD still gives its approval is almost impossible. Rather, from the perspective of the Chancellor and her ministers, it is important to initiate a rethink among the FDP and the Left.

As is so often the case, some changes to the current draft law should ensure that the liberals and the left still vote for the change to the Infection Protection Act. The now deceased former defense minister and lawyer Peter Struck (SPD) once formulated the “Struck Law”: “No law leaves the Bundestag as it got into it.” And so it will probably come again this time. (kh) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Annegret Hilse / dpa