Moritz Bletzinger

After the federal emergency brake was applied, outraged calls to Jens Spahn came from the education sector. Now the regulation at universities has been changed.

Munich – 16 ministers sent a fire letter to Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn * (both CDU *) on Friday. The science ministers of the federal states insisted on suspending the corona emergency brake * for universities. A more permissive interpretation was called for. The Daily mirror the letter is available.

Federal emergency brake: “In fact, an exclusion from studies” – Strong criticism of the rules for universities

The regulation at the universities should be equivalent to the application in schools. That would have meant the suspension of alternating classes from an incidence value of 165 for three consecutive days. Regular lessons would have been prohibited from an incidence of 100.

The ministers denounced the prohibition “in fact an exclusion from studies”, with a view to the practical teaching at art and music colleges.

They feared “limited studyability”, especially in the courses of study that are important for pandemic management, such as medicine and pharmacy.

Corona: Emergency braking rule changed at universities – Spahn and Karliczek respond to argumentation

Now Spahn and Karliczek give in. The federal government declares the Corona * emergency brake at universities to be invalid. “The changes will exclude universities from the restriction to the implementation of alternate courses,” says the draft law that the Editorial network Germany is present. The alternate teaching regulation primarily relates to the situation in schools, the authors argue, “it cannot simply be transferred to university structures and processes”.

The prohibition of face-to-face lessons with an incidence of 165 or more remains in place. However, there should be exceptions for practical training phases, such as in laboratories or hospitals.

So education remains possible. However, the young students in particular will have to wait a little longer for their corona vaccination *. After the vaccination summit, Chancellor Angela Merkel calculated that this increases the incidence value – at least mathematically – in her population group. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.