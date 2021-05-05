The incidence in Hamburg is falling. But the curfew still applies. For the time being. However, critics doubt the effectiveness. The discontent grows.

Hamburg – SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach has defended the maintenance of the curfew despite falling corona numbers. It shows that the “Corona emergency brake works with its main elements,” said the social democrat to the news portal merkur.de and thus countered critics of this measure with clear words. The debate surrounding the introduction had made people more cautious.

In the Hanseatic city of Hamburg, the night curfew has been in effect since mid-March. The incidence values ​​have fallen sharply since then. In the past few days they were just under 100. Below this threshold, the restriction can be removed again. But the Senate of Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) is still reluctant. Because of this, resentment is growing in the city, as reported by the news portal 24hamburg.de. Because in some regions outside the metropolis, the incidence values ​​are falling even without a curfew*. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.