Are vaccinated people allowed to enjoy their new freedom and what does the emergency brake do? “Markus Lanz” once again makes experts very clear.

Hamburg – “Markus Lanz” on Thursday evening (April 29) was mainly about one question: What rights do people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus have – and how much envy does this result in the population?

Markus Lanz (ZDF): Helmholtz expert desperate because of the German emergency brake

For physicist Prof. Michael Meyer-Hermann from the Braunschweig Hemlholtz Center, this is of secondary importance at the moment. The systems immunologist looks worriedly at other countries and says: “It is a very dramatic situation in India.” He believes that Germany is acting too laxly: “You can see that this virus is not subsiding. The moment you give the virus room to spread, it will. We have to remember that. “

High incidence rates simply cannot be tolerated. The hesitant action of German politicians with a view to the slack emergency brake leaves the experts in despair. “I was hoping they would react,” said Meyer-Herrmann. There would only ever be a reaction “if something has already happened and the child has already fallen into the well,” says the head of the Immunology System at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research, expressing his despair.

Markus Lanz (ZDF): Relaxation for vaccinated people? Ethics Council boss rejects

At the same time, Meyer-Hermann looks into the future in an interview with ZDF presenter Markus Lanz and says: “Every vaccination is a reduction in the number of reproductions. That is a glimmer of hope. ” Does this glimmer of hope mean that vaccinated people can move more freely again and meet in groups? Not if it was up to Professor Alena Buyx, Chair of the German Ethics Council! With this opinion, she finds approval from guests present such as “Spiegel” editor Christiane Hoffmann – but at the same time she is outraged by moderator Markus Lanz.

In the April 29 broadcast, Lanz is appalled after Michael Meyer-Hermann said this: “The Infection Protection Act is an emergency brake, not a solution. We lose on all levels with this tactic. ” The moderator reacts promptly: “That sounds like an act of desperation to me.” The physicist nods hesitantly. The expert’s proposed solution: “The criterion should be that we reduce the new case numbers by 20 percent in one week. (…) It is not the measures that destroy a society, but the virus destroys society. “

“Markus Lanz” – these were his guests on April 29th:

Katrin Göring-Eckardt – Green politician

Christiane Hoffmann – “Spiegel” editor

Prof. Alena Buyx – Chair of the German Ethics Council

Silke Diettrich – journalist

Prof. Michael Meyer-Hermann – physicist & systems immunologist from the Braunschweig Hemlholtz Center

Markus Lanz (ZDF): Green politician Katrin Göring-Eckardt warns: “This is really dangerous”

ZDF presenter Markus Lanz then decided to ask whether the system immunologist was also criticizing the current government. Meyer-Hermann, who advises Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) among others, agrees: “There is a big discrepancy between what was discussed and what is finally announced.” Lanz looks in disbelief in the direction of the Green politician Katrin Göring-Eckardt and asks whether politicians like Volker Bouffier (CDU) would sometimes deliberately portray themselves as naive. She admits, “Yes, and that’s really dangerous.” The ZDF moderator thereupon sharply condemns the fact that the Greens abstained from choosing the Infection Protection Act: “It’s really soft.”

But that’s not all! Another pointy question from Lanz promptly follows: “When three vaccinated married couples meet at home in the evening, what should be dangerous about that ?!” Alena Buyx counters at top speed: “Okay, I have to go in there now! The RKI has already formulated quite positively that vaccinated people pose very little risk. Not zero risk, but very little risk. But it’s not just about the three vaccinated married couples. You shouldn’t look at it in isolation. “

Physicist Prof. Michael Meyer-Hermann warns “Markus Lanz” (ZDF): “You have to change your habits and that will be uncomfortable”

At “Markus Lanz”, the ethicist adds with a serious look: “The main thing is to look at the measures in their different depths of intervention. It’s about looking at the situation around it. It is a situation of scarcity in which only a small part of the population has so far been vaccinated twice. The tough restrictions such as the obligation to quarantine will no longer apply for legal reasons. Conversely, the mask can also be put on the vaccinated for a while. And the area in the middle is the hardest of them all. But there you can also bring social and ethical or justice arguments into the field. “

Markus Lanz asks, visibly surprised: “Arguments of justice ?! Seriously? In all honesty: how small do you make yourself when you start to develop such a cheap envy reflex as a person just because six 75-year-olds want to meet for dinner? ” Buyx replied in a raised voice and received encouragement from the other talk show guests: “But that’s not a cheap jealousy reflex, no.” Physicist Meyer-Hermann tries to mediate and steers the discussion into another topic: “If you compare the corona and climate crises, we will have to struggle with similar problems. You have to change your habits and that will be uncomfortable. “

“Markus Lanz” (ZDF) – the conclusion of the program

At “Markus Lanz” there is a lot going on on Thursday evening. Especially between the chairman of the German Ethics Council, Professor Alena Buyx, Green politician Katrin Göhring-Eckardt and ZDF presenter Markus Lanz, the mood is electrifying. Despite lively discussions and a lot of headwind, Lanz has to give in meekly in the dispute about the freedoms of the corona vaccinated people when he realizes that all of his guests disagree on the subject of vaccination: “I give up.”