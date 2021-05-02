ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

The national emergency brake is controversial, but is it at least effective? A very early analysis – already after a week – is now available.

Berlin – Opinions differ about the effect of the nationwide Corona emergency brake, even if it has only been in force since April 24th. And what data proves is always a question of interpretation. In the case of the data experts from the Berlin company NetCheck, the preliminary verdict is now devastating: “For the current federal emergency brake, we have seen no effect so far”. Quoted with these words focus.de an employee who is not named.

The company had previously calculated its “contact index” (CX) from anonymized GPS and mobile phone data, which is supposed to show the number of contacts made by Germans. Has anything changed here since the federal emergency brake? The NetCheck analysis is focus.de according to: “After that there was no reduction and the data so far indicate a further increasing contact situation.”

The measure must therefore – at least for its first few days – “count as a failure,” says the report. However, it would be possible that the contact behavior was adjusted in high-incidence circles. “So far, however, we have not seen any signs of this in our regional analysis,” the company said.

Corona in Germany: Almost 240 proceedings due to the federal emergency brake in Karlsruhe

The Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe had meanwhile received 239 proceedings in connection with the Infection Protection Act by Friday afternoon. The constitutional complaints and urgent motions were directed primarily against the exit restrictions also in connection with contact restrictions, but in some cases also against the entire law. The previous day there were 202 cases.

The members of the FDP parliamentary group, several AfD MPs as well as associations and individuals have sued. The Infection Protection Act provides for uniform nationwide rules for regions in which the 7-day incidence of new corona infections is over 100.

Law professor criticizes Corona measure: “Blatant violation of fundamental rights”

He sees a good chance of success for the complaints, said the professor of public law at the University of Augsburg, Josef Franz Lindner spark-Newspapers from Friday. “Measures such as the curfew, which is based on a questionable incidence figure and does not contain any exemptions for vaccinated or recovered people, are clearly disproportionate and a blatant violation of fundamental rights.”

Lindner therefore expects that the Federal Constitutional Court will decide in the next two to three weeks whether parts of the emergency brake should be temporarily suspended. (frs with material from AFP)