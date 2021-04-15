ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Germany is planning the uniform Corona emergency brake. An epidemiologist finds the 7-day incidence outdated – and calls for more focus on the intensive care beds.

Berlin – It should be the last major law under the Federal Government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU): the uniform Corona emergency brake. Implemented by tightening the existing Infection Protection Act. The Bundestag and the parties are wrestling with the coronavirus pandemic in Germany. So that despite federalism between Berlin and Bavaria, between NRW and Baden-Württemberg, the same rules apply.

But: An epidemiologist is now sharply criticizing the relevant benchmark for all planned measures of the corona emergency brake: the 7-day incidence. According to Merkel’s ideas, the emergency brake should take effect regionally from 100 new infections to 100,000 residents within seven days and take back any easing – or further tighten Covid-19 rules.

Coronavirus emergency brake in Germany: 7-day incidence should remain a guideline for corona rules

“This value has always been problematic, but now it is becoming downright unsuitable. The seven-day incidence is becoming increasingly decoupled from the actual health situation, ”says Prof. Dr. Gerard Krause in an interview with tagesschau.de. To classify: He heads the “Epidemiology at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research” in Braunschweig, Lower Saxony.

This value becomes completely inapplicable.

The scientist explains that there are two reasons for this, which are actually desirable in themselves: “Firstly, significantly more tests are now being carried out, which leads to significantly more reports of infections that would have previously gone undetected. So far that’s good, but the seven-day incidence only reflects the positive tests – and not whether the people are also sick. ”

Corona emergency brake in Germany: Epidemiologist – Covid-19 vaccinations are not considered enough

In addition, the value does not take into account “which population groups are affected. Second: The vaccinations make serious illnesses less frequent, even if the number of infections does not fall quite as quickly, ”says Krause. Means: As far as he is aware, the serious disease progression is decreasing in relation to the corona vaccinations.

Krause also believes that the planned tests in schools would drive up the incidence values ​​per se. “Most of the infections discovered in this way would not result in any illnesses,” says Krause and says: “The increased incidence would force the authorities to take curfews, school closings and other measures, even though the pandemic situation would not have worsened no more people than would need medical care at all before. “

Corona in Germany – Scientist explains: Occupancy of the intensive care units should be decisive

The scientist therefore brings “an alternative parameter” into the corona debate. Specifically: He proposes “the number of new intensive care medicine admissions within one week per 100,000 inhabitants of the patients’ places of origin” as a new benchmark.

“So the number of people from a certain region who have to be newly admitted to an intensive care unit because of a severe Covid 19 disease – regardless of where this ward is located,” explains Krause and continues: “This value is much more stable the epidemic situation than the previous seven-day incidence. ” (pm)