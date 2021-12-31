Marisa boarded the plane, after she conducted two “BCR” tests to detect the Corona virus, and 5 rapid tests, and the results were all negative, according to what she told CNN.

But an hour and a half after the plane took off, on December 19, Marisa began to feel a sore throat.

And she added that she had tested the Corona virus on the plane, perhaps this would reassure her heart, and dispel the specter of the epidemic.

The shocking result came: positive infection with corona, and panic in Marisa.

The woman, who works as a schoolteacher, was infected with the virus, although she received two doses of the vaccine, and the booster dose was above them.

“I was hysterical and crying,” Marisa said. “I was worried about my family, who I had dinner with before the flight.”

In the face of this situation, the flight attendant said that she would do everything in her power to rearrange the seats, allowing the teacher to be isolated from the rest of the plane’s passengers, but the whole plane was full.

After the flight attendant told her that she could not find enough seats, the lady had no choice but to isolate herself in the bathroom, because she did not want to be close to the other passengers.

A note on the bathroom door was “Out of Duty”, and Marisa stayed there for 3 hours on the trip.

While she was in the bathroom, Marisa filmed a video that achieved more than 4 million views on the “Tik Tok” application, in which she recorded the feelings that she mixed in the experience.

The Icelandic airline, where the accident occurred, has not commented.

The policies of airlines differ regarding how to deal with travelers who show symptoms of corona in the air.