After the federal-state decision, the shops in Hamburg will open again. In Schleswig-Holstein one is already further – to the annoyance of Mayor Tschentscher.

Hamburg – The different speeds at the opening of the shops in the north causes resentment in Hamburg. While in the Hanseatic city only a few shops will be allowed to open their doors again from next Monday, there are fewer requirements for the operators in Schleswig-Holstein. Therefore, Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) fears a real shopping tourism. “If someone gets into the car in Hamburg to go shopping in Schleswig-Holstein, then I can only say: That is not planned,” warned Tschentscher.

The federal and state governments had a corona summit last Wednesday five-step opening concept* agreed in corona lockdown. The various loosening steps are linked to the number of infections. Since they are lower in Schleswig-Holstein than in Hamburg, the northern neighboring state of the Hanseatic city is planning extensive openings*. In order not to boost the corona numbers any further, Tschentscher called on the Hamburgers to be cautious, reports the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.