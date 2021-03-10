The corona virus continues to spread, many experts predict the third wave. Virologist Melanie Brinkmann now finds clear words, she perceives the relaxation as an “intellectual insult”.

Cologne – The coronavirus pandemic has been dividing minds for almost a year, especially measures and the long-lasting lockdown had caused displeasure among many citizens in Germany. But since March 8, Germany has dared to take a step towards normalcy, and many measures have been relaxed. Most of the retail trade was also allowed to reopen under certain conditions. But experts fear the third wave, now a virologist even expressed unusually sharp criticism.

Corona in Germany: Virologist finds unusually clear words for the federal and state levels

As the researcher at the TU Braunschweig explained in an interview with the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, the current relaxed measures are not a perfect solution for the still dynamic infection process in Germany. “What is being presented to us right now is an intellectual insult to everyone and not a perspective,” criticized virologist Melanie Brinkmann unusually sharply in the conversation. “We now loosen up if the incidence is too high, but we don’t have a follow-up strategy to prevent a third wave.”

Accordingly, many measures are not fully developed at all. The lockdown of the past few months was not used to allow the vaccination to run more quickly, to implement intelligent testing and also to plan contact tracking more efficiently. These measures would have to be implemented before easing could be allowed. “As a citizen with old parents on the one hand and three school-age children on the other, I feel abandoned,” said Brinkmann, who also works at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research (HZI) and advises the federal and state governments.

Corona in Germany: Virologist considers current easing to be a “bad idea” by the government

She was disillusioned with how badly the pandemic fight in Germany was going. “Actually, I don’t want to have quoted such sentences from myself. After all, I’m a scientist. But I am also a citizen. I think it’s a very bad idea to open schools with the current high incidence in Germany – without a test concept. Anyone who understands the dynamics of the virus can only be appalled. “

With the resolutions of last week “we will rush into the next wave”, warned Brinkmann. “And we will have to close again because the intensive care units will fill up. But then no longer with the over 80-year-olds, because they are now vaccinated. But with the 50 to 80 year olds. And their total number is much larger. ”Nevertheless, in the fight against the coronavirus,“ the race is not yet lost. We just have to ignite our rocket engine now ”.