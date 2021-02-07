Will the corona lockdown be extended despite falling numbers? Before the Merkel summit, a new survey paints a clear picture of opinion in Germany.

The federal and state governments will meet on Wednesday to discuss how to proceed with the Corona * pandemic.

A survey now shows that most Germans are against easing.

However, dissatisfaction with crisis management is also growing.

Berlin – On February 10th, Chancellor Angela conferred Merkel and the country gentlemen again on how to proceed in the corona-Pandemic. The number of cases is currently falling. Still are Relaxations of the applicable measures not secured. The corona mutation in particular worries politicians. So far, the German population has been largely behind the policy in the measures. A new survey shortly before the summit confirmed this – but also shows changes in the way Germans think.

Corona easing possible: survey shows mood among the population

Every second German is against easing the lockdown to contain the corona pandemic. This was the result of a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency. Accordingly, 37 percent are in favor of extending the previous restrictions beyond February 14, and a further 13 percent are even in favor of tightening them. In contrast, 30 percent are in favor of a relaxation and 13 percent for a complete return to normalcy. 7 percent did not provide any information.

Corona policy: dissatisfaction is growing

The acceptance of the measures taken is dwindling, however: at the beginning of January – before the last extension of the lockdown – almost two thirds (65 percent) were in favor of maintaining or tightening the measures. The willingness to comply with the measures is also viewed with great skepticism. Only one in three (33 percent) of those surveyed believe that the restrictions are being adequately followed. 55 percent, on the other hand, have the impression that this is not the case.

Meanwhile, dissatisfaction with the federal government's crisis management in the corona pandemic is growing. Only 50 percent of those surveyed rate government action very positively or rather positively. In October it was 57 percent, during the first corona wave in April it was even 67 percent. Today 19 percent are "very dissatisfied" with the government's crisis management and a further 26 percent are "somewhat dissatisfied". 5 percent do not provide any information.