Those who have recovered, tested or fully vaccinated receive a lot of freedom back under the new Corona rules. Various certificates are required for this.

Germany – In order to go shopping, make an appointment with the hairdresser or sit in a café, certain requirements are still necessary despite falling incidences. You must either have had a Covid 19 infection, have a professionally performed PCR test, or be fully vaccinated.

Corresponding documents are required as proof, * reported RUHR24*. There are a few things to consider. For example, one is considered fully vaccinated only fourteen days after the last vaccination. Important time requirements must also be observed when providing evidence of recovery. *RUHR24 is part of the editorial network of IPPEN.MEDIA.