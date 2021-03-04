A.All Hessians can use a corona rapid test free of charge once a week from Monday, even if they do not show any symptoms of Covid disease. In addition, customers are allowed to shop in all retail stores if they have previously agreed a fixed appointment. Hardware stores, garden centers and bookstores also open.

Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) and Health Minister Kai Klose (The Greens) presented the specific easing for Hesse on Thursday after the federal-state summit. Bouffier pointed out that large parts of the Hessian perspective plan presented last week were included in the joint decision of the federal and state governments. The resolutions are valid until March 28th. On March 22nd, the Prime Ministers will hold another meeting.

Easing despite rising numbers

“We must continue to be careful not to jeopardize what has been achieved,” said Bouffier. He spoke of two opposing movements. On the one hand, the number of infections would rise again, and at the same time a discussion would be held about which measures on the “way back to life” could be taken responsibility for.

“We would normally never get the idea to talk about increasing numbers about whether we are loosening certain things,” he said, but later also admitted: “People can no longer take it.” Tests can now be better controlled, a trade-off can be made. “We’re going a triad. Caution, trust and responsibility. “

Specifically, the new rules look as follows: In Hesse, the incidence value for easing applies nationwide, so that there is no “monstrous confusion” and shopping tourism between individual cities and districts. From Monday onwards, meetings of two households with a maximum of five people are allowed. Children up to 14 years do not count. DIY stores, garden centers, tree nurseries and bookshops are allowed to open regardless of the incidence value.

All other retail stores are allowed to offer the “Click and Meet” concept. Advice and sales are only possible by prior appointment. In addition, only one customer is allowed per 40 square meters of sales area. This rule depends on the incidence and applies to a value between 50 and 100. In Hesse, the seven-day incidence value is currently around 68. If it were below 50, the shops should open without an appointment, as Bouffier confirmed when asked.

In amateur and recreational sports, five people from two households are allowed to play sports. Children under the age of 14 are allowed to do sports outdoors in groups. “It must also be possible in this age group to play a game again,” said the Prime Minister. “They want to go out with their buddies.” In addition, the Hessians are allowed to train in fitness studios again, but only with agreed individual appointments and under strict hygiene rules. One person is allowed per 40 square meters of training area.

Museums, castles, memorials, zoos and botanical gardens are allowed to open from Monday, provided they have a comprehensive hygiene concept. An appointment is also necessary for them due to the current incidence. It must be ensured that the contacts can be traced.

Personal care services may also be provided subject to strict conditions and by appointment. According to Bouffier, this has been brought into line with other federal states. If a mask cannot be worn during treatment, an up-to-date rapid test must be presented.

The emergency brake will also apply in Hesse

Hesse will also apply the so-called “emergency brake”: if the incidence rises to over 100, the opening steps will be reversed and the rules valid until March 7th automatically apply again. DIY stores and garden centers would not be affected by this step.

The President of the Hessian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Eberhard Flammer, expressed harsh criticism of the resolutions of the Corona summit. “The decisions are frustrating for Hessen’s economy. After excruciatingly long weeks, they hardly give the companies any prospects, but there are plenty of question marks. “

Robert Lippmann, managing director of the Chamber of Commerce, said sticking to the incidence values ​​was not expedient and warned that comprehensive rapid tests could drive the numbers up. Then further easing would be questionable in the foreseeable future.

Jochen Ruths, President of the Hessian Trade Association, said he was pleased that the “Click and Meet” program developed jointly by the state government and the trade association was now being used nationwide, but pointed out that this could only be a short-term bridge to the opening.

“We would have liked to see a clear opening strategy. Rather, the lockdown in retail is now being continued. ”Retailers are amazed to note that the incidence value continues to be the“ absolute value for possible opening ”.

Volker Richter, spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group, called the decisions of the Corona cabinet “arbitrary and incomprehensible”. SPD parliamentary group leader Nancy Faeser spoke of a “complicated compromise instead of a clear perspective” and Janine Wissler, parliamentary group leader of the Left, criticized: “Despite the increasing number of infections, the increased spread of contagious mutants and the warnings from the experts, the previous cautious easing course will be overturned.”