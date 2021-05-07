ofAndreas Schmid shut down

The planned easing for those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and those who have recovered from the disease are getting closer. The Federal Council votes on Friday.

Update from May 7, 2021, 6:23 a.m .: The Federal Council will make a final decision today at 9:30 a.m. on the relief for those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered. For them, exit and contact restrictions do not apply, and they are equated with those who tested negative. The Bundestag approved the ordinance on Thursday. If it also passes the Federal Council, it can come into force at the weekend.

The chamber of states also deals with the supplementary budget for financing the consequences of the pandemic. Of the additional 50 billion euros, 25.5 billion euros are earmarked for corporate aid. The Federal Council also decides on the laws aimed at combating child sexual abuse and reforming child and youth welfare. Stricter controls on homes are planned here.

Corona easing for vaccinated and convalescent people should come: Federal Council before decisive go

First report from May 6, 2021:

Berlin – In Germany, almost a third of the population has now received at least one vaccination against the coronavirus. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, 30.6 percent have been vaccinated for the first time and 8.6 percent have been completely immunized (as of May 6). As a result, the debate about relaxation for vaccinated and convalescents had picked up speed.

Corona: Bundestag advocates easing for vaccinated and convalescent people

On Thursday, the German Bundestag passed the ordinance on easing and easing the situation for the relevant population groups. The coalition factions CDU / CSU and SPD, as well as the Greens and the Left, voted in favor of the ordinance. The FDP abstained, the AfD rejected the regulation. Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht * (SPD) described the imminent decision as an “important step and a rule of law”. For the adjustment to come into force, the Federal Council must also approve it on Friday (May 7th). Approval is deemed to have been secured.

This means that there may be relief for corona vaccinated people in Germany as early as next weekend. Mask requirement (for example in the bus and train or when shopping) and distance rules remain in principle. In concrete terms, however, the following adjustments result:

No more contact and exit restrictions: This also eliminates a possible night-time curfew for the groups concerned.

Equality with those who have been tested: This means that there is no longer any need for current negative corona tests, for example for retailers.

No quarantine obligation after trips abroad, except when entering from a virus variant area

Corona easing for vaccinated people: Slight majority of the population is against it

According to the current ARD Germany trend *, the approval of the current Corona measures * is increasing significantly compared to the previous month. One in four thinks the rules are appropriate (40 percent; 16 more than in April). For 30 percent of Germans, the rules go too far (+6), for 26 percent not far enough (-22). A narrow majority of those surveyed, however, spoke out against immediate easing for corona convalescents and those who had been vaccinated. 51 percent think that the relevant rules should only apply when more people have the chance of a corona vaccination *.

The Federal Council * is also voting on a law designed to prevent real estate investors from avoiding real estate transfer tax. In addition, more severe penalties are dealt with for the sexual abuse of children. Child abuse is to be punished in the future with prison sentences of up to 15 instead of ten years. Even if photos and videos of sexual abuse against children – i.e. child pornography – are distributed and owned, there is a risk of harsher penalties. The debate starts at 9.30 a. M. We will keep you up to date on the developments in this text. (as) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA