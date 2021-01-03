There is good news about Corona in UP. According to the state report released on Saturday, not a single corona positive patient has been found in 11 districts of UP within the last 24 hours. These districts include Kushinagar, Sitapur, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Ambedkarnagar, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Hathras.On Saturday, the number of patients was also the lowest in the last six months. Only 728 patients were found infected in the state. Earlier, on July 1, 585 patients were identified. The figure of deaths has also come in the single digit in the state after six months. During this period, only 8 patients died.

Corona count

Country

19,079 Cases surfaced

22,926 People recovered

Lucknow

Total patients– 137

Healed 262

UP

Total patients 728

Healed 1,190