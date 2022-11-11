OfNadja Zinsmeister shut down

In a new study, US scientists have re-examined the effectiveness of the drug “Paxlovid” and have come to pleasing results.

Washington — The drug Paxlovid, which consists of the substances nirmatrelvir and ritonavi, is an approved drug for the treatment of COVID-19 in the EU. The tablets are used against a severe course of a corona infection. Now, a study has found that, statistically speaking, the drug also significantly reduces the risk of long-Covid.

Epidemiologists are investigating the effectiveness of Paxlovid against long-term corona effects

This was the conclusion reached by the three epidemiologists Yan Xie, Taeyoung Choi and Ziyad Al-Aly from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Millions of people worldwide suffer from the long-term effects of Sars-CoV-2. “The prevention of long-Covid is an urgent priority for public health,” the scientists write in their preprint article, which is published by the medicine portal medRxiv has appeared. The online portal publishes medical examinations for which an expert opinion is still pending. This means that the scientists’ study still has to be checked by expert colleagues.

In their study, the epidemiologists specifically examined whether treatment with Paxlovid in the acute phase of a coronavirus disease is associated with a lower risk of acute complications. To do this, they evaluated data between March 1, 2022 and June 30, 2022 from the health databases of the US Department of Veterans Affairs. In general, the data from people who tested positive for the coronavirus, had at least one risk factor for a severe course and survived the first 30 days after infection were used. This resulted in a total of 9,217 people who were treated with Paxlovid for their infection in the first five days and 47,123 people who were not treated with the drug. These two groups were compared in the study.

Coronavirus: Researchers record lower risk of long-Covid in Paxlovid study

The authors of the Paxlovid study found in the evaluation that treatment with the tablets was associated with a lower risk of long-term consequences of Sars-CoV-2. Specifically, they accounted for an absolute risk reduction of 2.32. They also found a lower risk of ten out of twelve long-term illnesses from COVID-19. These ten diseases or consequences include: Disorders of the cardiovascular system such as cardiac arrhythmias, coagulation and hematological disorders such as pulmonary thrombosis, fatigue, kidney and liver diseases, muscle pain, neurocognitive disorders and shortness of breath.

Treatment with the nirmatrelvir compound also reduced the risk of death and hospitalization after 90 days, with a risk reduction of 1.09, according to the analysis. What was surprising about the study was the observation that the effect did not change depending on the vaccination status. Neither a vaccination nor a previous infection with the coronavirus played a role in terms of the lower risk after treatment with the active substance.

“Paxlovid reduces the risk of severe Covid-19 infection in the acute phase and now we have evidence that it can also reduce the risk of Long Covid,” one of the authors, Ziyad Al-Aly, said in a press release Department of Veterans Affairs quotes. Christian Karagiannidis, President of the German Society for Internal Intensive Care Medicine and Emergency Medicine, also considers the results of the study to be important. They could be used in the future. “After my own review, I consider the data and the data source to be very reliable. The risk of long-Covid and post-Covid as well as hospitalization/death after infection is reduced,” writes Karagiannidis, who is also a member of the German Federal Government’s Corona Expert Council. (na)