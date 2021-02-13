Researchers at Oxford University have discovered a possible corona drug that is already in circulation in a new study. Karl Lauterbach is also prudish here.

Researchers at Oxford University have researched a corona * drug that is already used for other diseases.

According to their study, budesonide can help prevent hospitalization after infection.

Expert Karl Lauterbach calls the results “significant” if they can be confirmed further.

Oxford – The corona virus continues to cause thousands of new infections a day. In particular, the new corona mutations * from South Africa or England are currently causing concern and guided Angela Merkel and the countries also with their lockdown extension. It is above all the severe Covid courses that could bring a health system to a standstill.

Corona drug: do asthma drugs also help with Covid disease?

In addition to a vaccine, the search continues for drugs that can help with such severe courses or even prevent them. Researchers at Oxford University in the UK provide hope, because: In a study they examined the effectiveness of an asthma drug in connection with Covid diseases. According to their results, up to 90 percent of hospital stays could be prevented by the drug.

Budesonide is the name of the drug that is used, among other things, for asthma, hay fever or chronic lung diseases. It is available in both an inhaler, pill, nasal spray, and rectal form.

Corona drug: Oxford study gives hope

The English researchers are now using budesonide in a study in 146 Covid patients. In the experimental group, the patients were given budesonide twice a day for 28 days. The comparison group was treated conventionally.

It was found that in half of the study participants who received the drug, hospital stays could be reduced by up to 90 percent. According to the researchers, it is important that the agent is administered in the first seven days after the first symptoms of the disease *.

"If this study were to be confirmed, that would be very significant," commented health expert and politician Karl Lauterbach on the research results via Twitter. Because one thing is clear: the test group was relatively small. The results would therefore have to be checked further.