Recently there has been repeated criticism of the corona tests. Time for Christian Drosten to take a stand in his podcast. It is also about comparing the virus with the flu.

Christian Drosten provides weekly information about the latest findings in the Corona crisis in his NDR podcast.

In this episode, the virologist addresses the criticism of the tests.

He also gives insight into a study that compares the mortality from SARS-CoV-2 and the flu.

Berlin / Munich – The susceptibility of Corona tests has recently become more and more of a topic. There were cases of infected people who recovered after a while and were said to have suddenly been infected again with SARS-CoV-2 *. In addition, there were test results that had to be revised quickly. Particularly annoying, because a positive result ultimately leads to one Restriction of freedom and can prevent some citizens from doing their job.

So how much is Test results really to be trusted? In his NDR podcast “The Coronavirus Update” replies Christian Drosten the allegations in social media that there are often false positive results and sometimes only Fragments of the virus proven. “Without a full virus genome, there are no virus residues,” emphasizes the virologist from Berlin. It also rules out any mix-ups with other viruses.

Drosten podcast: “Our PCR was the first, but is no longer the only one”

Drosten assures: “The PCR is simply beyond doubt.” Already the first publication on the PCR test last January got dates for Validation contain. “Our PCR was the first, but it is no longer the only one,” explains the director of the Berlin Charité: “The laboratories have actually all switched over to it Tests by manufacturers to acquire. Some of them have taken over our PCR, but also some modified a bit. And what they all have in common is that in addition to our validation, they have done validations themselves again. “

Because only then can the tests be resold: “You have to have them certified.” Overall, the 48-year-old attests that the PCR process is “a very waterproof diagnostics“. PCR is the abbreviation for “polymerase chain reaction”, or in German: Polymerase chain reaction. In order to prove the genome of the novel coronavirus, a Smear in the mouth, nose or throat taken.

Drosten podcast: If used incorrectly, a false negative test result cannot be ruled out

Loud pharmacy magazine is it quite possible risk a false negative resultif the material for the test is not taken from the correct location. In addition are the expensive rapid tests less reliable. Which in turn could explain the cases described at the beginning. Basically there is three possible outcomes: in addition to positive – i.e. infected – and negative also unclear. In the latter case, of course, should be examined more closely.

The can now also be measured more precisely Infectious mortality. So how often an infection with SARS-CoV-2 leads to death. Drosten illustrates the difference to the previous value, the case mortality *: “Those are those who died of the known ones, let’s say reported or tested cases. And we were always in the range of three or four percent. ”Now, based on Antibody studies a very good estimate of how many people were actually infected over a study period. The previous unreported number * is thus largely dragged to light.

Drosten podcast: Infection mortality more precise and lower than case mortality

“Then of course you can do that too Elevate the deceased precisely“, Says Drosten, who points out that the number is naturally falling compared to case mortality. Because it will more infected people registered, but the value of the fatalities remains untouched. The virus expert quotes one for the USA Meta-analysisthat compare to the seasonal flu pulls. According to the study, Covid-19 has an infection mortality rate of 0.8 percent in the USA, and 0.05 percent for flu. Conclusion: “For every flu death there are 16 Covid-19 deaths in the USA.”

For Germany the value can only be estimated. It should be noted, however, that with the new virus the Old age mortality rise. “But now the American population is younger than the German,” Drosten clarifies: “That means that we would have to reckon with an infection mortality in Germany that, according to this analysis, is close to that one percent or even just over one percent. “

Overall, there are big differences in what the value in the different age groups concern. So would the Over 85s according to an analysis every third die of Covid-19 – Drosten draws a comparison here to smallpox in the Middle Ages and Ebola on the African continent – in people between 35 and 44 years The infectious mortality, however, is in the range like influenza. So here every 2000th infected person would not survive the disease. (mg) * merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

