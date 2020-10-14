D.he virologist Christian Drosten has clearly spoken out against the idea of ​​concentrating only on protecting the elderly and other risk groups in the corona pandemic, while the rest of society is returning to everyday life. On the one hand, it could not be possible to completely shield the elderly, said the Charité scientist in the episode of the “Coronavirus Update” published on Tuesday at NDR-Info. On the other hand, there are not so few risk patients in the younger age groups.

If you let the virus run through in the younger age groups, there would be many infections at once and you would also come to the limits of medicine, so Drosten. But then it is about a type of patient with a different social perception: “Young families would also lose their father or mother.”

That is “a completely different consequence and you just can’t let that go through like that,” emphasized the virologist. The background is an open letter from three scientists from the USA and Great Britain who speak out against population-wide measures – other experts have already contradicted them.