In times of the corona pandemic, there is a social duty to protect others, says the chairman of the German Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Johannes Hübner. “We know that children largely transmit the influenza virus.”

D.German pediatricians urgently advise parents to have their children vaccinated against flu in the coming autumn. “I recommend all parents to have their children vaccinated against influenza this year,” says Professor Johannes Huebner, senior physician at the LMU children’s clinic in Munich and chairman of the German Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases, WELT AM SONNTAG. “We know that children largely transmit the influenza virus.”

Every winter, many children have to be hospitalized because of the flu and even have to be supplied with oxygen. Apart from the risks to the health of children, there is a social obligation to protect others in times of the corona pandemic. “The clinical symptoms between flu and Covid infection are not different,” said Huebner. “Therefore one can and should spare the children and their families these suspicions and everything that is connected with it: stays at the doctor, in the clinic, sick leave of the parents.”

also read

The World Health Organization (WHO) even recommends regular influenza vaccination for all children from the age of six months. In the United States, child vaccination coverage is now close to 60 percent, and the trend is rising. In the EU, the first countries are now following the WHO recommendation to have all children vaccinated against the flu, for example Great Britain or Finland.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) also advises flu vaccination under this year’s conditions. “At the same time, a major flu wave and the pandemic can hardly cope with the health system,” said Spahn WELT AM SONNTAG. “That’s why we got an additional flu vaccine this time. Anyone who wants to have themselves and their children vaccinated should and can do so. ”Usually, companies start producing vaccine for the coming infection season in the spring. If larger sections of the population decide to be vaccinated against the flu in the autumn, there could be shortages of vaccines.

also read

“Basically, we expect a higher demand for flu vaccines in the autumn and have secured appropriate doses as a precautionary measure,” says the chairman of the Bundestag health committee, Erwin Rüddel. Nevertheless, the CDU politician recommends that especially risk groups should use the flu vaccination. The President of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, sees it similarly: “We should concentrate on protecting the particularly vulnerable population groups, even against the background of limited capacities for vaccination doses and consumables,” said Reinhardt WELT AM SONNTAG. Influenza vaccinations are always advisable for young people when there is an increased risk as a result of an underlying disease, for example asthma, diabetes or diseases of the immune system.

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach told WELT AM SONNTAG: “We have to significantly increase our flu vaccinations this year, but only because we are willing to do so.” Lauterbach rejects a compulsory vaccination. Bavaria’s Minister of Health Melanie Huml (CSU) also believes that a flu vaccination is important this year. “The more people get vaccinated against the flu, the better,” said Huml WELT AM SONNTAG. “If someone has a lot of contact with other people, vaccination protection is particularly important to prevent the spread of the virus. This vaccination is therefore indispensable for staff in hospitals, schools and care facilities. Therefore I appeal to the employees to be aware of their responsibility and ask them to be vaccinated. “

also read

This text is from WELT AM SONNTAG. We are happy to deliver them to your home on a regular basis.