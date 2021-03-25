Berlin (dpa)

Today, Thursday, the German Football Association announced that a player in the first national team was infected with the new Corona virus, without revealing his identity.

The announcement comes before Germany begins its qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup against Iceland today (Thursday).

The case appeared during the round of tests to detect the emerging corona virus that took place yesterday, “Wednesday”, and no symptoms appeared on the infected player, who was immediately isolated.

“This news is definitely regrettable before the match, for the coach and the whole team,” said Oliver Bierhoff, director of the German Football Association.

Bierhoff expressed his hope that no new cases would appear, explaining: “We have completely committed to following the health regulations so far.”

The German Football Association will be in contact with the health authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia, but the match will be held as scheduled in Duisburg.