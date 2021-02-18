After a swipe by FCB coach Hansi Flick against health expert Karl Lauterbach, there was apparently a clarifying conversation.

Karl Lauterbach spoke to football coach Hansi Flick for half the time. This had distributed in a press conference against the member of the Bundestag, since Lauterbach advocates a rather strict corona policy.

“For me it was an exciting and constructive conversation with mutual respect. Every dispute is settled, “the health expert wrote in a Twitter post about the clarifying conversation. Specifically, it was about the situation of professional football in times of the corona pandemic *.

(1) I have just spoken to Hansi Flick for one half about the situation of professional football in times of Corona. For me it was an exciting and constructive conversation with mutual respect. Every dispute is settled. pic.twitter.com/cklr6vVONa – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) February 18, 2021

There could always be differences of opinion. But team spirit is required, especially when coping with the Corona crisis. “I noticed that in the conversation,” writes Lauterbach in the post, as well tz.de reported.

Hansi Flick had weathered Lauterbach

The coach of FC Bayern Munich had said in a press conference that Lauterbach “always has to make a comment”. He said he could “no longer hear the so-called experts” in the discussion about Corona. “The politicians and the experts should sit down and really develop a strategy that one day you will see a light in the tunnel,” the football coach ranted. FC Bayern had previously been criticized because the team was flown to Qatar and it turned out on the spot that player Thomas Müller is infected with the corona virus.

He also believes that some politicians are more interested in the choice than the pandemic. In the social networks, Flick received a lot of criticism for criticizing experts like the epidemiologist Lauterbach from his privileged position – professional football is excluded from the lockdown *.

“So-called experts” express themselves because journalists ask them for an assessment. If Hansi Flick disagrees, he should just bring his arguments. He doesn’t have to be an expert for that. Other arguments also count. But as an amateur athlete, I say: don’t be unfair! pic.twitter.com/KfHYrbmZgw – Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) February 14, 2021

Karl Lauterbach had responded to Flick’s swipes via Twitter: “’So-called experts’ express themselves because journalists ask them for an opinion. If Hansi Flick disagrees, he should just bring his arguments. He doesn’t have to be an expert for that. Other arguments also count. But as an amateur athlete, I say: don’t be unfair! ”Wrote the doctor and health economist.

In conversation with tz Flick had backed off and admitted that his statement was very emotional. However, he did not only speak as a coach of FC Bayern Munich, but also as a family man and former entrepreneur who would have been affected by the current lockdown. “Maybe it is also good when I speak to Mr. Lauterbach personally. In private, on the phone – not on a talk show – to explain the points of view. I’m not someone who would like to put someone he doesn’t know in such a light, ”Flick also suggested. * Merkur.de and tz.de are part of the Ippen-Digital network.