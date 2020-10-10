After Donald Trump’s recent antics, Maybrit Illner is putting a key statement by the US President to the test. Can you say: “Are you not afraid of Corona?”

Helge Braun gives hope for vaccine from next spring.

gives hope for vaccine from next spring. Destructive verdict on Corona app from the health department: "It is of no use at all."

How can you get a second Lockdown prevent?

Maybrit Illner Talk on ZDF: The guests on the subject of “Don’t be afraid of Corona – is Trump right?”

Helge Braun (CDU) – Head of the Federal Chancellery

Malu Dreyer (SPD) – Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate

Isabella Eckerle – Head of the Infectious Diseases Department at the Geneva University Hospital

Julian Nida-Rümelin – Professor of Philosophy and Political Theory

Elmar Theveßen – Head of the ZDF studio in Washington

Patrick Larscheid – Senior Medical Director and Medical Officer of the Berlin-Reinickendorf Health Department

Ute Lemper – Chanson, jazz and musical singer

Maybrit Illner-Talk: How sick is Donald Trump?

The White House has now become a hotspot. In the meantime, 34 infected people have been reported from the staff. Including a seriously ill safety advisor. Meanwhile, President Trump is styling himself as a Corona hero who has successfully stood up to the virus. But has he really recovered, asks Illner around?

The virologist Isabella Eckerle is skeptical: “Normally, a patient is not released from the clinic after three days after such a cocktail of experimental therapies. Somehow it all doesn’t fit together ”.

Maybrit Illner-Talk: Positive study results on corona medication

Manu Dreyer makes it clear: It is “absolutely irresponsible what Trump does! To say: “There are some medications and I am donating them to the people and that regulates Corona – that is wrong!”

Malu Dreyer (SPD), Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate: made it clear: “What Trump does is extremely dangerous and absolutely irresponsible.” In the Corona crisis, responsibility and confidence are needed instead of fear. The broadcast

👉 https://t.co/XUQ7YIb3KU @rlpNews #Corona #illner pic.twitter.com/4OnlWEhRDH – maybrit illner (@maybritillner) October 9, 2020

Nevertheless, there are positive signals from medicine, for example the antibody therapy used by Trump is promising. These drugs have achieved positive study results in several studies.

Maybrit Illner-Talk: Dreyer and Nida-Rümlin argue about restrictions

Dreyer – as a chronically ill patient herself at risk – makes it clear: “None of us says it makes sense to scare people!” People’s personal responsibility is crucial, because they don’t want a second lockdown! ” don’t understand that, really be very strict!

The former minister of education Julian Nida-Rümelin, father of two daughters, counters: “Do we want to say to the young people: The next two years: No parties, no smooching? That won’t work! “Dreyer later agrees:” We intervene very strongly in people’s rights to freedom – we have to be aware of that. “

Maybrit Illner-Talk: Ute Lemper directs the focus on the rampant poverty in the USA

Ute Lemper, who came from New York, puts her finger in the wound: The poverty and unemployment that is currently sweeping over the USA has become visible in many places and is “terrible”. This leads Illner to the question: “Are people now more afraid of Corona or more worried that they will lose their job?”

Chancellery chief Braun emphasizes that the number of infections in Germany must be kept as low as possible until the vaccine is approved in the spring and refers to countries such as China, New Zealand and South Korea, which have succeeded in doing just that and which are already reporting economic growth.

In places where the number of infections is rising sharply, “one must approach it courageously,” demanded the Minister of the Chancellery @HBraun (CDU). If necessary, contact restrictions would have to be generally reintroduced at hotspots.

The whole #illner broadcast

👉 https://t.co/qx8W5tf0iR

Big cities pic.twitter.com/R5k1uNp3m1 – maybrit illner (@maybritillner) October 9, 2020

Maybrit Illner Talk: Zoff about the Corona app

Nida-Rümelin’s tone is sharper and asks directly: “Why don’t we have a decent tracking app?” “Informational self-determination” is important, but “human dignity is perhaps also important! And freedom of professional practice is also important! No bankruptcies! Open cinemas! “

The ex-minister unexpectedly receives help from the head of a Berlin health department. Larscheid: “Unfortunately the app does not provide any data – we do not get anything from the app that could help us!”

Braun justifies the federal government’s solution: “Even with the extremely high level of data protection, our app completely fulfills the function we need”. The trust of the citizens was important to the Chancellor. Manu Dreyer also appeals to viewers to use the app and suggests expanding it to Europe.

At the end of the program, Chancellor Braun’s head of the chancellery continues: “There is really no reason to be afraid or despondent. The point now is to be disciplined. So far we have shown that we can do it. And we will certainly manage that in the further course! ”“ Less panic ”had recently also demanded Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow.

Maybrit Illner-Talk: Conclusion

The group managed without exaggerations or polemics: the arguments were exchanged calmly, objectively, and with different perspectives. That was good for the cause.